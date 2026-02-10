top
California U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons
New Year's Eve Demonstration at California City ICE Detention Facility
Tue Feb 10 2026
New Year's Eve Demonstration at California City ICE Detention Facility
State Prison Shuttered in 2024 Reactivated in 2025 as ICE Detention Facility
New Year's Eve Demonstration at California City ICE Detention Facility

On December 31, 2025, New Year's Eve, a small group of comrades converged at the California City Correctional Facility (CAC) in the Mojave Desert "to demonstrate love for our gente—the migrant captives—and opposition towards the deportation regime."

In an anonymous report back, they write, "Operated by CoreCivic, CAC is like most prisons: a facility deliberately situated in the middle of nowhere to maroon. It is yet another instance in the architecture of disappearance—a carceral colony tucked behind a single main road. CAC was California‘s only private prison until it was closed in March of 2024, and then, as quickly as it was killed off, resuscitated into an ICE detention facility in 2025, one of the largest in the state. This is what 'shutting down' a prison means to the liberal progressive regime: endless permutations of incarceration and ceaseless resurrections of a thing that should be buried."

Back in 2021, Oakland Abolition & Solidarity explained, "We'll treat a 'prison closure' as real when the walls are rubble. Til then, it's just 'incarceration held in reserve.'"

Read More

