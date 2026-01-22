On January 7, 2026, Renée Good, a 37-year-old American citizen, was fatally shot in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross. In response, more than 1,000 events were planned across the US as part of an ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action.

On January 10, just after sunset, a crowd of 80-100 people rallied at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater in Oakland. People delivered speeches about local initiatives to combat ICE abductions, the fight against the expansion of Flock cameras, and the links between the Palestinian struggle and the struggle against ICE.

The group, enraged and motivated by the murder of Minneapolis mother Renée Good, set out on a march. The crowd marched past the Alameda County Courthouse, decorating it with slogans before passing Oscar Grant Plaza to reach the Oakland Federal Building. Protesters smashed 47 windows on the building and covered it with spray paint to mark it as a site of ICE operations in the Bay Area.

