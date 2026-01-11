Oakland Anti-ICE Protest Targets Federal Building hankpellissier [at] yahoo.com) by Hank Pellissier

anti-ICE action in the East Bay

On January 10th, Saturday night, multiple windows were smashed and graffiti was massively scrawled at the Oakland Federal Building and Oakland City Hall, by 120+ Anti--ICE autonomous activists.



The group, enraged and motivated by the shocking murder of Minneapolis mother Renee Nicole Good, originally assembled at 6:00 pm the Lake Merritt amphitheater, before marching in the street centers to their targets.



Residents in buildings they passed by cheered out the windows, united in their hatred for the government thugs.



Police cars eventually gathered, trailing the activists, who disbanded suddenly as they approached the lake on their return.



Photos in this article were taken the following morning.