East Bay U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Oakland Anti-ICE Protest Targets Federal Building

by Hank Pellissier (hankpellissier [at] yahoo.com)
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 8:41PM
anti-ICE action in the East Bay
murdered
original image (4032x3024)
On January 10th, Saturday night, multiple windows were smashed and graffiti was massively scrawled at the Oakland Federal Building and Oakland City Hall, by 120+ Anti--ICE autonomous activists.

The group, enraged and motivated by the shocking murder of Minneapolis mother Renee Nicole Good, originally assembled at 6:00 pm the Lake Merritt amphitheater, before marching in the street centers to their targets.

Residents in buildings they passed by cheered out the windows, united in their hatred for the government thugs.

Police cars eventually gathered, trailing the activists, who disbanded suddenly as they approached the lake on their return.

Photos in this article were taken the following morning.
§window
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 8:41PM
sm_img_3580.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§f ice
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 8:41PM
sm_img_3574.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§rage
by Hank Pellissier
Sun, Jan 11, 2026 8:41PM
sm_img_3573.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
