On August 19, Santa Cruz County Supervisors Manu Koenig and Felipe Hernandez introduced an ordinance that would streamline the destruction of RVs and other vehicles that are deemed illegally parked or abandoned on public streets, even if they are inhabited. Santa Cruz Homeless Union President Alicia Kuhl and other advocates warned the Board that the ordinance could increase street-level homelessness. The proposal was continued to a future date.If passed, the ordinance will allow authorities to dismantle vehicles as soon as they are towed, which would occur after a 10-day notice is given. A motion to continue the proposal passed unanimously after several Board members indicated it would be premature to adopt the ordinance without receiving further information from County staff. The item could potentially return to the Board of Supervisors as soon as the September 9 meeting."This proposal aims to bypass California law and due process and immediately destroy vehicles after towing if they are deemed abandoned regardless if someone is living in them. People will have their vehicles destroyed without due process or ability to pay fees to get their property back. We know that in the past every vehicle that appears to be occupied by a homeless person is 'logged' as abandoned and that this will be used as a tactic to destroy homeless persons RVs (their homes) without even giving them the chance to pay fines and get their property back. The Santa Cruz Homeless Union is deeply concerned with this and is considering all options including an injunction."