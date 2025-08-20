top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Letter and Proposal to the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors

Letter and Proposal to the Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors

by Alicia Kuhl (Alicia1L [at] hotmail.com)
Wed, Aug 20, 2025 10:37AM
This is a follow up letter in regards to the new proposed ordinance that attempts to deny vehicle owners due process and immediately destroy their vehicles after tow including RV'S even if they are living in them. This ordinance would change the definition of abandoned to include unregistered vehicles. The board of supervisors will make another attempt at this in the upcoming weeks.
Manu Koenig Santa Cruz County Board Supervisor District 1 Author of the proposed ordinance
Proposal

Good morning Supervisor,

After reviewing the proposed ordinance and yesterday's meeting (item Eight)

I feel that a compromise can be found that can both mitigate these valid concerns about "abandoned" vehicles including RV'S and not be so broadly written that it changes the definition of "abandoned" in such an insane way and contributes to street level homelessness.

Per the sheriff we are talking about 10-12 RV'S that seem to be the general focus and cause of this proposal.

It's important to note a few things, right off the top the language in this proposal to change the term abandoned to include vehicles without registration should be stricken in its entirety. (This is where I get a strong war on the poor vibe)

Secondly, the tier 3 safe parking program although the most expensive to run is a successful program with an active waiting list of at least 40. Advocates and community members have repeatedly requested this program be expanded.

The complaint here on the county's side is that towing companies won't tow these RV'S because they have to store them. In opposition I respond that Auto Care towing works on contract with the city and does tow and store RV'S. I know this from experience. The county can visit this contract and work with the tow company to mitigate this issue and provide incentives for them to do their job and those efforts should have been fully exhausted before moving onto an ordinance like this. In the future please use your position to explore these options before exciting so much community opposition. (It helps lower unnecessary stress on everyone)

The question comes down to this: Do you want to contribute to street level homelessness and environmental destruction without exploring all other options?

I propose that you investigate the solutions above, if those solutions fail and you cannot expand safe parking or negotiate with the tow companies that you do the following:

1.)Change the language in the proposal to match with state law especially regarding notice to owner

2.)Strike the language that would change the definition of abandoned altogether.

3.) Include an exception for any RV'S that are on the tier 3 safe parking waiting list.

This would allow you to tow and destroy truly abandoned vehicles while offering some due process, equity, and protection to everyone. And avoid potential litigation. I hope you consider my proposal.

Thank you,
Alicia Kuhl
President of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Legal Director National Union of the Homeless
Felipe Hernandez Fourth District Supervisor was also an author of the proposed ordinance
Alicia Kuhl
Wed, Aug 20, 2025 11:35AM
