top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Santa Cruz County proposal could allow the destruction of homeless RVs

by Alicia Kuhl
Mon, Aug 18, 2025 12:45PM
Santa Cruz County proposal could allow the destruction of homeless RVs

Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, online or at 701 Ocean St., room 525, Santa Cruz.
Join on Zoom or call 669-254-5252, meeting ID 160 123 6676. To comment ahead of the meeting, email BoardOfSupervisors [at] santacruzcountyca.gov by 5 p.m. monday
Please help the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and let them know how you feel. Get involved. My letter to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is below:

To: Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors

Hello my name is Alicia Kuhl, I am the president of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and legal director for the Nation Union of the Homeless. I am also a housed community member that spent 5 years living in an RV on the streets of Santa Cruz with my family of 5. During that time my RV was labeled an "abandoned" vehicle multiple times even though it was fully registered, insured, clean, and running. All because the city officials knew we were living in it.

If it had been towed and this proposal were active we'd have been put out on the streets in a tent in the elements unsafe around substance abuse and in unsafe conditions with our children. There is not enough "safe parking" capacity or shelter availability to even consider making a proposal such as this. Furthermore, another thing to think about is the environmental impact of destroying things that have purpose.

This proposal aims to bypass California law and due process and immediately destroy vehicles after towing if they are deemed abandoned regardless if someone is living in them. People will have their vehicles destroyed without due process or ability to pay fees to get their property back.

We know that in the past every vehicle that appears to be occupied by a homeless person is "logged" as abandoned and that this will be used as a tactic to destroy homeless persons RV'S (their homes) without even giving them the chance to pay fines and get their property back. The Santa Cruz Homeless Union is deeply concerned with this and is considering all options including an injunction.

I'm requesting your immediate attention and assistance in this matter. That this proposal not be passed.

Thank you,
Alicia Kuhl
President of The Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Legal Director National Union of the Homeless
§Additional Concerns from Alicia
by Alicia Kuhl (with comments by Norse) (alicia1l [at] hotmail.com)
Mon, Aug 18, 2025 3:45PM
Alicia e-mailed me the following extra whammies that she received from an ACLU worker:

The modified ordinance (at https://www.santacruzcountyca.gov/Portals/0/County/BOS/Agenda%20Packet%20as%20RePublished.pdf) does the following:

1. Defines abandoned vehicle to include any vehicle that looks deserted and has been in the same place or moved less than 1000 ft in 72 hours

2. Defines inoperable vehicle to include any vehicle that isn't registered

3. Allows for towing of any such abandoned or inoperable vehicle from any public street

4. Allows for immediate destruction of any such towed vehicle

5. Allows for towing without any pre removal notice for any vehicle missing parts fit to drive

I (Norse) would add to these concerns that this ordinance more broadly impacts all vehicles not just RVs as past Santa Cruz City law has done, and then only at night. It also requires only that the sheriff send a registered and certified letter in the mail as part of the 10-day notice, not specifying that it be posted on the vehicle.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
RV Ordinance Subject to Abuse
Tim Goncharoff
Mon, Aug 18, 2025 7:45PM
Letter to the S.C. Board of Supervisors
Robert Norse
Mon, Aug 18, 2025 4:55PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$225.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code