Santa Cruz County proposal could allow the destruction of homeless RVs
Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting
9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, online or at 701 Ocean St., room 525, Santa Cruz.
Join on Zoom or call 669-254-5252, meeting ID 160 123 6676. To comment ahead of the meeting, email BoardOfSupervisors [at] santacruzcountyca.gov by 5 p.m. monday
Please help the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and let them know how you feel. Get involved. My letter to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors is below:
To: Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors
Hello my name is Alicia Kuhl, I am the president of the Santa Cruz Homeless Union and legal director for the Nation Union of the Homeless. I am also a housed community member that spent 5 years living in an RV on the streets of Santa Cruz with my family of 5. During that time my RV was labeled an "abandoned" vehicle multiple times even though it was fully registered, insured, clean, and running. All because the city officials knew we were living in it.
If it had been towed and this proposal were active we'd have been put out on the streets in a tent in the elements unsafe around substance abuse and in unsafe conditions with our children. There is not enough "safe parking" capacity or shelter availability to even consider making a proposal such as this. Furthermore, another thing to think about is the environmental impact of destroying things that have purpose.
This proposal aims to bypass California law and due process and immediately destroy vehicles after towing if they are deemed abandoned regardless if someone is living in them. People will have their vehicles destroyed without due process or ability to pay fees to get their property back.
We know that in the past every vehicle that appears to be occupied by a homeless person is "logged" as abandoned and that this will be used as a tactic to destroy homeless persons RV'S (their homes) without even giving them the chance to pay fines and get their property back. The Santa Cruz Homeless Union is deeply concerned with this and is considering all options including an injunction.
I'm requesting your immediate attention and assistance in this matter. That this proposal not be passed.
Thank you,
Alicia Kuhl
President of The Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Legal Director National Union of the Homeless
RV Ordinance Subject to Abuse
Mon, Aug 18, 2025 7:45PM
Letter to the S.C. Board of Supervisors
Mon, Aug 18, 2025 4:55PM
