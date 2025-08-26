top
Santa Cruz County RV Destruction Ordinance Continued to Future Meeting

by Santa Cruz News
Tue, Aug 26, 2025 10:15AM
At its August 19 meeting, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to continue until a future date consideration of a proposed ordinance that would streamline the destruction of RVs that are deemed illegally parked and/or abandoned on public streets in the unincorporated area. A motion to continue the proposal passed unanimously after several Board members raised concerns about how it would affect homeless residents who live in their vehicles, and indicated it would be premature to adopt the ordinance without receiving further information from County staff. The item could potentially return to the Board of Supervisors as soon as the September 9 meeting. If passed, the ordinance will allow authorities to dismantle vehicles as soon as they are towed, which would occur after a 10-day notice is given.
Supervisor Manu Koenig and Supervisor Felipe Hernandez authored the so-called "abandoned vehicle" proposal and brought it to the Board.

Supervisor Justin Cummings noted that the ordinance lacked a "services and outreach plan" for people living in vehicles that are targeted for enforcement. Cummings also suggested splitting the proposal to more clearly differentiate between abandoned vehicles, vehicles people are living in, and oversized vehicles.

Included in the motion passed by Supervisors was direction to staff to update the language of the ordinance to require the 10-day tow notices be posted directly on the vehicle, and that they be printed in Spanish as well as English.

Supervisors also requested that:

* A presentation be made by the county’s Housing for Health Partnership describing the outreach that is conducted when authorities first approach illegally parked vehicles that may be inhabited

* Input be solicited from the City of Santa Cruz

* The Sheriff’s Office conduct a financial analysis that considers the likelihood that towing fees will increase, which the Sheriff's Office would be responsible for

Public input from homeless advocates and civil rights activists pertaining to the ordinance has been robust. After the August 19 meeting, Santa Cruz Homeless Union President Alicia Kuhl submitted a compromise proposal to the Board of Supervisors.

"I feel that a compromise can be found that can both mitigate these valid concerns about "abandoned" vehicles including RV'S and not be so broadly written that it changes the definition of "abandoned" in such an insane way and contributes to street level homelessness," Kuhl wrote.


[Top Photo: Supervisor Manu Koenig used this photo of an RV parked on Hardin Way in Soquel as part of his presentation to the Board in support of the abandoned vehicles proposal.]


Members of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors can be contacted at:
https://www.santacruzcountyca.gov/government/boardofsupervisors.aspx
