Israeli settlers have murdered beloved Palestinian human rights defender Awdah Hathaleen, from the Umm Al-Khair community in Masafer Yatta of occupied Palestine. Awdah, who had flown to San Francisco International Airport in June 2025 for a humanitarian visit in order to share his story and experiences of living under Israeli occupation, was detained and deported back to Palestine, where he was murdered only weeks later on July 28.Along with his cousin Eid, Awdah was invited to a number of churches, synagogues, and other event venues in the Bay Area and other U.S. cities. Despite the fact that they had been issued travel visas, Customs and Border Patrol revoked their visas without any excuse, denied them entry, and deported them.A community vigil for Awdah Hathaleen, organized by International Solidarity Movement, was held at Lake Merritt Amphitheater in Oakland on August 7.Awdah had deep ties to the Bay Area. Over the years, he collaborated with local organizers, educators, and solidarity groups, inspiring many with his unwavering commitment to justice. His words and witness helped shape our understanding of the Palestinian struggle—not as something distant, but deeply connected to the fight for liberation everywhere.