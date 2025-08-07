From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Vigil for Awdah Hathaleen
Date:
Thursday, August 07, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
International Solidarity Movement (ISM)
Location Details:
📍 Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland, CA
📷 📷 🕯️ Community Vigil for Awdah Hathaleen
📍 Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland, CA
📅 Thursday, August 7
⏰ 7pm
Join us as we gather in community to honor the life and legacy of Awdah Hathaleen, a beloved Palestinian activist, teacher, and voice of steadfast resistance from Masafer Yatta.
Awdah had deep ties to the Bay Area. Over the years, he collaborated with local organizers, educators, and solidarity groups, inspiring many with his unwavering commitment to justice. His words and witness helped shape our understanding of the Palestinian struggle—not as something distant, but deeply connected to the fight for liberation everywhere.
On July 28th, Awdah was killed by an Israeli settler, another life stolen in a system of apartheid that continues to dehumanize and dispossess. His murder is not an isolated tragedy—it is part of a violent structure that we must name, challenge, and dismantle.
As people of conscience in the Bay Area, we come together to say: We will not forget. We will not be silent. We will demand justice. Bring candles, signs, your voice, and your heart.
#JusticeForAwdah #FreePalestine #EndTheOccupation #BayAreaForPalestine #SaveMasaferYatta
If you knew Awdah personally and have stories to tell, please contact me. Thank you!
📍 Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland, CA
📅 Thursday, August 7
⏰ 7pm
Join us as we gather in community to honor the life and legacy of Awdah Hathaleen, a beloved Palestinian activist, teacher, and voice of steadfast resistance from Masafer Yatta.
Awdah had deep ties to the Bay Area. Over the years, he collaborated with local organizers, educators, and solidarity groups, inspiring many with his unwavering commitment to justice. His words and witness helped shape our understanding of the Palestinian struggle—not as something distant, but deeply connected to the fight for liberation everywhere.
On July 28th, Awdah was killed by an Israeli settler, another life stolen in a system of apartheid that continues to dehumanize and dispossess. His murder is not an isolated tragedy—it is part of a violent structure that we must name, challenge, and dismantle.
As people of conscience in the Bay Area, we come together to say: We will not forget. We will not be silent. We will demand justice. Bring candles, signs, your voice, and your heart.
#JusticeForAwdah #FreePalestine #EndTheOccupation #BayAreaForPalestine #SaveMasaferYatta
If you knew Awdah personally and have stories to tell, please contact me. Thank you!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ismpalestine/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 3, 2025 3:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network