Community Vigil for Awdah Hathaleen

Thursday, August 07, 2025

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Vigil/Ritual

International Solidarity Movement (ISM)

⁨📷⁩ ⁨⁨📷⁩ ⁨🕯️ Community Vigil for Awdah Hathaleen

Join us as we gather in community to honor the life and legacy of Awdah Hathaleen, a beloved Palestinian activist, teacher, and voice of steadfast resistance from Masafer Yatta.



Awdah had deep ties to the Bay Area. Over the years, he collaborated with local organizers, educators, and solidarity groups, inspiring many with his unwavering commitment to justice. His words and witness helped shape our understanding of the Palestinian struggle—not as something distant, but deeply connected to the fight for liberation everywhere.



On July 28th, Awdah was killed by an Israeli settler, another life stolen in a system of apartheid that continues to dehumanize and dispossess. His murder is not an isolated tragedy—it is part of a violent structure that we must name, challenge, and dismantle.



As people of conscience in the Bay Area, we come together to say: We will not forget. We will not be silent. We will demand justice. Bring candles, signs, your voice, and your heart.



#JusticeForAwdah #FreePalestine #EndTheOccupation #BayAreaForPalestine #SaveMasaferYatta⁩



If you knew Awdah personally and have stories to tell, please contact me. Thank you!⁩