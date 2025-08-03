top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Webinar: A Mother's Plea to Bring Her Son, Awdah, Home

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 03, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Rebuilding Alliance
Location Details:
Zoom
http://bit.ly/45j7e9a
Please EMAIL Congress now and ask them to make two calls on your behalf to bring Awdah home.
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/bring-awdah-home

Please join this urgent webinar to honor the life of a young Palestinian teacher, activist, and father who was killed by a settler. His name is Awdah Alhadlin, and he was deeply loved by his students, his family, his Palestinian Bedouin village of Umm Al Kheir, and all who visited.

Awdah’s body is being withheld in Israel.

In response, the women of his village— led by his mother, his wife, and his sister— are on hunger strike. They want the simplest, most human of dignities: to honorably bury their son, husband, and brother in his village of Umm Al Kheir.

Please join us to hear these brave women share their love for Awdah and ask your help to bring him home without preconditions.

This is a moment to listen, stand with grieving families, and act.
For more information: https://www.rebuildingalliance.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 3, 2025 6:01AM
