U.S. Education & Student Activism LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons Front Page
Free Peppy and Krystal!
Thu Jul 27 2023 (Updated 07/31/23)
Free Peppy and Krystal
Brian “Peppy” DiPippa and Krystal DiPippa Face Decades in Prison on Trumped Up Charges
Free Peppy and Krystal!
On May 19, heavily armed federal agents raided the home of two long-time Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, activists, Brian “Peppy” DiPippa and Krystal DiPippa. On June 30, they were both indicted by the US Department of Justice and surrendered to authorities. While Krystal was released the same day, Peppy was not released and currently is being held at Butler County Prison in Florida.

The charges relate to a protest of a hundred or so people outside of the O'Hara Student Center at the University of Pittsburgh on April 18, where notorious transphobe Micheal Knowles was invited to speak by a right-wing student group. The DOJ claims the protest itself was "civil disorder" and alleges that Peppy threw two smoke bombs and a firecracker during the disorder, and that Krystal assisted him. They now face up to twenty years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.

From the solidarity website: "Peppy and Krystal are exceptional and caring humans. For decades they have been active participants in solidarity with oppressed and marginalized people. Their tireless advocacy and community building has put them in the crosshairs of state repression. They will both undoubtedly face a long and arduous court process in the months, if not years, ahead and will need a variety of care, support and compassion. Today they need our support."

Supporters are encouraged to write letters to Peppy in prison and to contribute to their legal defense fund.

photo Free Peppy and Krystal! | external Related Court Documents | external Archive of DOJ Indictment Announcement
