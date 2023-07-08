top
US
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism LGBTI / Queer Police State & Prisons

Free Peppy and Krystal!

by solidarity
Sat, Jul 8, 2023 12:01PM
In the early hours of May 19th, heavily armed agents raided the home of two long-term Pittsburgh activists, Brian “Peppy” DiPippa and Krystal DiPippa. Nearly a month and a half later they were both federally indicted on charges stemming from a demonstration against a University of Pittsburgh sanctioned event promoting transphobic hate speech.
sm_freepeppyandkrystal.jpeg
original image (1599x799)
On June 30th, they both surrendered to the court with Krystal being released the same day, but Peppy remains in pre-trial detention. The raid, and their arrests are a part of a larger framework of repression by federal agents, working in tandem with local law enforcement, against community resistance.

Peppy and Krystal are exceptional and caring humans. For decades they have been active participants in solidarity with oppressed and marginalized people.

Their tireless advocacy and community building has put them in the crosshairs of state repression. They will both undoubtedly face a long and arduous court process in the months, if not years, ahead and will need a variety of care, support and compassion. Today they need our support.

We invite you to check this website to find updates on how to support them and to get updates on the case.

https://freepeppyandkrystal.blackblogs.org/2023/07/07/free-peppy-and-krystal/
§Write to Peppy
by solidarity
Sat, Jul 8, 2023 12:02PM
sm_freepeppy.jpeg
original image (1200x1077)
Let’s make sure Peppy knows just how much support he has from all over the country and all over the world! Whether you sit down and write him one evening or get together with friends and all send him letters of support and solidarity! Never forget just how much each and every letter will mean day after day, week after week!

To write to Peppy, address the mail to:

Butler County Prison
c/o Brian DiPippa
#42322 PO Box 9156
Seminole, FL 33775-9156

(All mail sent to the Butler County Prison has to get sent to that Florida spot where it’ll get scanned and then prisoners at Butler read it on a screen.)

Please be careful what you include in your letter to Peppy. Since he’s pre-trial and all mail will be monitored please don’t ask him about the case. Discussing any aspect of the case could come back to haunt him at any stage while the case is open. But don’t be afraid to let him know about a hike you just went on or a meal you just made with friends! The details of such events will help him get away from the isolation that he faces every day!

NYC ABC has a page on their website that serves as a great intro for anyone who has not written to a political prisoner before. Check it out before writing to Peppy for some helpful hints! nycabc.wordpress.com/write-a-letter/

Solidarity!

https://freepeppyandkrystal.blackblogs.org/write-to-peppy/
§Donate
by solidarity
Sat, Jul 8, 2023 12:02PM
sm_marigolds.jpg
original image (758x569)
General fundraiser

About the funds: Funds raised will help pay for Krystal and Pep’s legal support, as well as for Pep’s commissary, so he will be able to get what he needs while inside. Additionally, this money will support efforts around their housing during this period of instability and displacement, including construction materials for their new home, windows, floors, electrical, kitchen, bathrooms, and paint. Any unused funds raised here will be donated to projects supporting other political prisoners.

Donate here: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8VFJNlfqzb

https://freepeppyandkrystal.blackblogs.org/donate/
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
