Let’s make sure Peppy knows just how much support he has from all over the country and all over the world! Whether you sit down and write him one evening or get together with friends and all send him letters of support and solidarity! Never forget just how much each and every letter will mean day after day, week after week!To write to Peppy, address the mail to:Butler County Prisonc/o Brian DiPippa#42322 PO Box 9156Seminole, FL 33775-9156(All mail sent to the Butler County Prison has to get sent to that Florida spot where it’ll get scanned and then prisoners at Butler read it on a screen.)Please be careful what you include in your letter to Peppy. Since he’s pre-trial and all mail will be monitored please don’t ask him about the case. Discussing any aspect of the case could come back to haunt him at any stage while the case is open. But don’t be afraid to let him know about a hike you just went on or a meal you just made with friends! The details of such events will help him get away from the isolation that he faces every day!NYC ABC has a page on their website that serves as a great intro for anyone who has not written to a political prisoner before. Check it out before writing to Peppy for some helpful hints! nycabc.wordpress.com/write-a-letter/Solidarity!