East Bay Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Front Page
Oakland Catholic Diocese Files for Bankruptcy Over Sexual Abuse Lawsuits
Thu May 25 2023
Oakland Catholics Declare Bankruptcy Over Abuse Lawsuits
Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court
Oakland Catholic Diocese Files for Bankruptcy Over Sexual Abuse Lawsuits
On May 8, the Catholic Diocese of Oakland announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Northern District of California, as a direct result of facing over 330 child sexual abuse lawsuits. The diocese has faced several similar lawsuits in the past and paid out tens of millions of dollars to survivors, but a new California law passed in 2019 temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on institutional abuse lawsuits, leading to hundreds of new civil suits over sexual abuse dating back to the 1960s. Bishop Michael Barber fought AB218 all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court and lost last year. The Diocese of Santa Rosa filed for bankruptcy protection two months ago.

SNAP, a network of survivors of institutional sexual abuse and their supporters, writes: Everything about this bankruptcy strikes us as wrong. It is all about keeping money and secrets. From one coast to the other, the same ruse is being used by Catholic bishops. Minimize and cover-up child sex crimes, while keeping abusers in ministry. Then, fight against changes to the statute of limitations which would expose those crimes. Finally, when secular laws provide a window to justice, go to federal bankruptcy courts and pretend that they are out of money. The Diocese of Oakland is surely morally bankrupt, it seems to us, but they do not deserve to be declared financially bankrupt. The Diocese owns a Cathedral worth $200 million. It has hundreds of acres of land in Piedmont, Orinda, Lafayette, and Danville. Except for character and integrity, it is not poor.

pdf Bankruptcy filing for Diocese of Oakland over clergy child sexual abuse lawsuits | external SNAP statement on Oakland diocese bankruptcy

Related Feature: St. Mary's Sunday Mass Disrupted, Catholic Patriarchy Denounced
2023-05-31 Reactionary "Street Art" Campaign Backed by Billionaire Michael Moritz Targeted by Graffiti Artists Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Drug War | Arts + Action | San Francisco2023-05-27 Long-Time Industry Goal Is to Hamper CEQA by Expanding Exemptions, Limiting Challenges Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections2023-05-25 Critics Say Bankruptcy Stiff-Arms Sexual Abuse Survivors by Limiting Their Options in Court Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2023-04-25 Tradition of Revolutionary Protest Continues in Paris and Across France as Labor Fights On Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | International | Government & Elections2023-04-21 Protests Continue Despite US Supreme Court Allowing Access to Abortion Pill Temporarily Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2023-04-17 Big Oil Sponsors Dinners and Awards for California Journalists, Gets Favorable Mentions Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Media Activism & Independent Media | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections2023-04-14 Drag Activists March in San Francisco Against Nationwide Anti-Trans/Queer Bills Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2023-04-01 National Day of Protest Against the War in Ukraine Demands Human Needs Be Met Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Iraq2023-03-25 Climate Justice Protest at Wells Fargo Rages as Major Storm Slams San Francisco Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | U.S.2023-03-06 Protestors Call on Merced DA to Prosecute Cruelty at Foster Farms, Not Animal Rescuers Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation2023-03-02 California Legislation Under Consideration to Establish a Windfall Profits Cap for Oil Refiners Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections
