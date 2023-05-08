From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Bankruptcy filing for Diocese of Oakland over clergy child sexual abuse lawsuits
Diocese of Oakland - Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Documents Filed On May 8, 2023:
Bankruptcy filing for Diocese of Oakland over clergy child sexual abuse lawsuits
By Lynda Carson - May 8, 2023
Oakland - Earlier today, in utter shame and humiliation, the disgraced Catholic Diocese of Oakland announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Northern District of California, as a direct result of facing over 330 child sexual abuse lawsuits.
Reportedly, “On May 8th, 2023, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Oakland (the "Debtor") filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”). The Debtor's chapter 11 case (the "Bankruptcy Case") is pending under Case No. 23-40523 before the Honorable Judge William J. Lafferty in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California (the “Bankruptcy Court”).”
In a May 8, 2023 letter from Bishop Michael C. Barber of the Diocese of Oakland, in part it states, “Today, I am informing you, after considerable consultation and much prayer, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Oakland (RCBO) has filed for bankruptcy. We made the filing because we believe this process is the best way to support a compassionate and equitable outcome for survivors of abuse, while ensuring we continue to provide the essential services and support so crucial to our parishioners and communities. Our mission will continue as it always has. Our schools will not be impacted, nor, for example, will Catholic Charities, St Vincent de Paul Society, or Catholic Cemeteries. Employees will be paid as usual, and their benefit programs will continue uninterrupted.”
According to the latest 990 tax filing of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Oakland ending April, 2021, their gross receipts were $20,943,487 for that fiscal period. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $32,561,697.
Among the current Board of Directors of the Catholic Charities of the East Bay, according to public records, wealthy board member Nancy Cecconi of Alamo, and her husband John Cecconi, are staunch Republican and Trump campaign contributors/supporters, helping to finance the extremist right-wing fascists of the Conservative Political Action Conference, (CPAC) in Hungary lately. The actions of Bishop Michael C. Barber attacking the LGBTQ plus community, and the Trans community, are in league with the CPAC fasicsts, and Hungary's fascist leader Viktor Orban.
See a few links below about Catholic Charities East Bay Board Member Nancy Cecconi and her husband John Cecconi https://catholicworldmission.org/low-cecconi/ - https://nuwber.com/person/563a1d7c7686b0176bc0ad1f …
Nancy Cecconi - (CCEB board member - her husband is John Cecconi)
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202304209581146873
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Nancy+Cecconi
John Cecconi
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201906289150374572
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=John+Cecconi
Has the Diocese of Oakland Harbored and Protected Predator Priests for Decades?
Reportedly, “the Diocese of Oakland has harbored and protected predator priests for decades.”
According to the Catholic News Agency during May 2019, reportedly, “The bishop (Michael C. Barber) said he is entirely in favor of laws that protect children from abuse, and supports the work undertaken by the Church to ensure the safety of minors. But, he insisted, this support does not extend to Senate Bill 360, a proposed state law which would force priests and other religious ministers to report suspected cases of child abuse in violation of priest-penitent privilege.”
Photos of some of the accused clergy sexual predators from the Diocese of Oakland may be found by clicking here.
In a November 2022 letter to Bishop Michael C. Barber from SNAP, Survivors Network of those bust by Priests, in part it reads, “Dear Bishop Barber, We are writing to you because, so far, SNAP has identified 227 publicly accused perpetrators associated with the Diocese of Oakland, a stark contrast from your current list which only includes 65 names. Our list has been created through careful study of documents in the public domain, including culling the lists released by other Catholic dioceses and religious orders. We are sending you this complete list and ask that you take our research and use it to update your own list.”
According to Wikipedia about The Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland:
Reportedly in Wikipedia, “The diocese has suffered from Catholic sex abuse cases which were brought forward by parishioners against some of its priests. From 1994 through 2009, the diocese paid $60.5 million to its victims of sexual abuse, the largest payments being made in 2004 and 2005. In August 2005, it was confirmed that the Diocese already paid $56 million to settle lawsuits with 56 victims of clergy sex abuse, with $200,000 to more than $2 million
At least 64 Roman Catholic clergy members accused of molesting children have served in 61 of the 86 parishes in the Oakland diocese, and in all seven of the diocese's male-run high schools. The Diocese has only acknowledged 12 of the molesters, according to a 2008 MediaNews analysis of court and church records.
Nine diocesan clergy have been accused of molesting four or more children each, according to Dan McNevin of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), and court records. Monsignor Vincent Breen was accused of abusing at least fifteen girls, and Monsignor George Francis nine girls.The Reverend James Clark was accused of abusing four children, the Reverend Arthur Ribeiro four, the Reverend Robert Freitas five, the Reverend Gary Tollner six, the Reverend Robert Ponciroli eight, the Reverend Donald Broderson eleven, and the Reverend Stephen Kiesle fifteen. One of the victims, Linda Chapin, was awarded $3 million in a 2004 settlement reached with the diocese, related to her accusation that George Francis raped her "ritualistically and sadistically" several times beginning when she was six years old. Francis died in 1998. Upon winning her settlement, Chapin called upon the diocese to "name all the priests that there are credible allegations against.”
Non Disclosure Agreements To Conceal Clergy Sexual Abuse of Children:
The Catholic Church has been using Non-Disclosure Agreements to silence people and conceal the clergy sexual abuse of children. Reportedly, “Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) have been increasingly used to muzzle people within evangelical churches and Christian organizations. They also can hide misconduct or suppress evidence and testimony.”
Meanwhile, as the horny little devils of the Catholic Church have spent years sexually abusing children in the Diocese of Oakland, all across the nation, and the world, reportedly the Catholic Church has been bankrolling a nationwide assault on women’s reproductive rights.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 8, 2023
Oakland - Earlier today, in utter shame and humiliation, the disgraced Catholic Diocese of Oakland announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Northern District of California, as a direct result of facing over 330 child sexual abuse lawsuits.
Reportedly, “On May 8th, 2023, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Oakland (the "Debtor") filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”). The Debtor's chapter 11 case (the "Bankruptcy Case") is pending under Case No. 23-40523 before the Honorable Judge William J. Lafferty in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California (the “Bankruptcy Court”).”
In a May 8, 2023 letter from Bishop Michael C. Barber of the Diocese of Oakland, in part it states, “Today, I am informing you, after considerable consultation and much prayer, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Oakland (RCBO) has filed for bankruptcy. We made the filing because we believe this process is the best way to support a compassionate and equitable outcome for survivors of abuse, while ensuring we continue to provide the essential services and support so crucial to our parishioners and communities. Our mission will continue as it always has. Our schools will not be impacted, nor, for example, will Catholic Charities, St Vincent de Paul Society, or Catholic Cemeteries. Employees will be paid as usual, and their benefit programs will continue uninterrupted.”
According to the latest 990 tax filing of the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Oakland ending April, 2021, their gross receipts were $20,943,487 for that fiscal period. After subtracting their liabilities from their assets, they had net assets or fund balance of $32,561,697.
Among the current Board of Directors of the Catholic Charities of the East Bay, according to public records, wealthy board member Nancy Cecconi of Alamo, and her husband John Cecconi, are staunch Republican and Trump campaign contributors/supporters, helping to finance the extremist right-wing fascists of the Conservative Political Action Conference, (CPAC) in Hungary lately. The actions of Bishop Michael C. Barber attacking the LGBTQ plus community, and the Trans community, are in league with the CPAC fasicsts, and Hungary's fascist leader Viktor Orban.
See a few links below about Catholic Charities East Bay Board Member Nancy Cecconi and her husband John Cecconi https://catholicworldmission.org/low-cecconi/ - https://nuwber.com/person/563a1d7c7686b0176bc0ad1f …
Nancy Cecconi - (CCEB board member - her husband is John Cecconi)
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202304209581146873
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Nancy+Cecconi
John Cecconi
https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?201906289150374572
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=John+Cecconi
Has the Diocese of Oakland Harbored and Protected Predator Priests for Decades?
Reportedly, “the Diocese of Oakland has harbored and protected predator priests for decades.”
According to the Catholic News Agency during May 2019, reportedly, “The bishop (Michael C. Barber) said he is entirely in favor of laws that protect children from abuse, and supports the work undertaken by the Church to ensure the safety of minors. But, he insisted, this support does not extend to Senate Bill 360, a proposed state law which would force priests and other religious ministers to report suspected cases of child abuse in violation of priest-penitent privilege.”
Photos of some of the accused clergy sexual predators from the Diocese of Oakland may be found by clicking here.
In a November 2022 letter to Bishop Michael C. Barber from SNAP, Survivors Network of those bust by Priests, in part it reads, “Dear Bishop Barber, We are writing to you because, so far, SNAP has identified 227 publicly accused perpetrators associated with the Diocese of Oakland, a stark contrast from your current list which only includes 65 names. Our list has been created through careful study of documents in the public domain, including culling the lists released by other Catholic dioceses and religious orders. We are sending you this complete list and ask that you take our research and use it to update your own list.”
According to Wikipedia about The Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland:
Reportedly in Wikipedia, “The diocese has suffered from Catholic sex abuse cases which were brought forward by parishioners against some of its priests. From 1994 through 2009, the diocese paid $60.5 million to its victims of sexual abuse, the largest payments being made in 2004 and 2005. In August 2005, it was confirmed that the Diocese already paid $56 million to settle lawsuits with 56 victims of clergy sex abuse, with $200,000 to more than $2 million
At least 64 Roman Catholic clergy members accused of molesting children have served in 61 of the 86 parishes in the Oakland diocese, and in all seven of the diocese's male-run high schools. The Diocese has only acknowledged 12 of the molesters, according to a 2008 MediaNews analysis of court and church records.
Nine diocesan clergy have been accused of molesting four or more children each, according to Dan McNevin of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), and court records. Monsignor Vincent Breen was accused of abusing at least fifteen girls, and Monsignor George Francis nine girls.The Reverend James Clark was accused of abusing four children, the Reverend Arthur Ribeiro four, the Reverend Robert Freitas five, the Reverend Gary Tollner six, the Reverend Robert Ponciroli eight, the Reverend Donald Broderson eleven, and the Reverend Stephen Kiesle fifteen. One of the victims, Linda Chapin, was awarded $3 million in a 2004 settlement reached with the diocese, related to her accusation that George Francis raped her "ritualistically and sadistically" several times beginning when she was six years old. Francis died in 1998. Upon winning her settlement, Chapin called upon the diocese to "name all the priests that there are credible allegations against.”
Non Disclosure Agreements To Conceal Clergy Sexual Abuse of Children:
The Catholic Church has been using Non-Disclosure Agreements to silence people and conceal the clergy sexual abuse of children. Reportedly, “Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) have been increasingly used to muzzle people within evangelical churches and Christian organizations. They also can hide misconduct or suppress evidence and testimony.”
Meanwhile, as the horny little devils of the Catholic Church have spent years sexually abusing children in the Diocese of Oakland, all across the nation, and the world, reportedly the Catholic Church has been bankrolling a nationwide assault on women’s reproductive rights.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network