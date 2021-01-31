From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Jan 31 2021 (Updated 02/01/21)Vacaville Police Target Mutual Aid Event, Arrest and Assault Activists
Four Violently Arrested After Providing Food and Supplies to the Vacaville Community
On January 24, Voices of VV held a mutual aid event in Vacaville in which they provided food, hygiene products, and other supplies to the community, as well as a community clean-up. Afterward, as everyone was leaving, one person was pulled over for expired tags by an entire team of Vacaville police officers with six vehicles. Nine people, including Voices of VV members, arrived soon after to record and cop watch. More police then arrived, in riot gear and heavily armed with wooden batons in hand and others with guns. The officers declared six of the observers standing and recording to be an “unlawful assembly” and forced them down an alley way.
The founder of Voices of VV, a Black woman, was specifically targeted. An officer can be heard pointing to her and saying, "Yes, her, grab her!" Police tackled her, put all their weight on her, with their knee in her back and neck. They twisted her arm and held it so tight that she sustained bruises on her arms and wrists.
Two others attempting to protect her were tackled and assaulted to the point of sustaining injuries, and were arrested immediately after. Remaining observers were able to get away without being arrested, but not unharmed. Vacaville Police confiscated the phones of all those arrested as "evidence," despite the arresting charge being "failure to leave the scene of a riot" and has yet to return them.
Read More with Video
Related Feature: Three Nights of Bay Area Attacks Against the Police State
The founder of Voices of VV, a Black woman, was specifically targeted. An officer can be heard pointing to her and saying, "Yes, her, grab her!" Police tackled her, put all their weight on her, with their knee in her back and neck. They twisted her arm and held it so tight that she sustained bruises on her arms and wrists.
Two others attempting to protect her were tackled and assaulted to the point of sustaining injuries, and were arrested immediately after. Remaining observers were able to get away without being arrested, but not unharmed. Vacaville Police confiscated the phones of all those arrested as "evidence," despite the arresting charge being "failure to leave the scene of a riot" and has yet to return them.
Read More with Video
Related Feature: Three Nights of Bay Area Attacks Against the Police State
02/01/21 San José Anti-Eviction Protest Shuts Down Court Hearings, Nine Arrested Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | South Bay | Government & Elections01/31/21 Four Violently Arrested After Providing Food and Supplies to the Vacaville Community Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin01/27/21 University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections01/26/21 Windows Broken, Graffiti Attack on South San Francisco Courthouse Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin01/25/21 Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Immigrant Rights01/08/21 Bay Area Reacts to Unprecedented Attack on US Capitol Building by Trump Fascists Front Page | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/30/20 Big Year for Moms Includes Reclamation of Home and Co-founders Winning Elected Office Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | East Bay11/08/20 While Planned Protests Turn Festive After Trump's Defeat, Struggle for Justice Continues Front Page | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/03/20 San Francisco Bay Area Gets a Head Start on Protests Demanding No Election Interference Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/20/20 Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump Front Page | Womyn | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections10/15/20 City Council and City Manager Advance Construction Projects Under False Pretenses Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network