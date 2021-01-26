From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Jan 26 2021 (Updated 01/31/21)Three Nights of Bay Area Attacks Against the Police State
Windows Broken, Graffiti Attack on South San Francisco Courthouse
Following a protest march that attacked the Vacaville City Hall and police station on the night of January 17, dozens of anti-racists attacked the US Citizenship and Immigration Services headquarters in San Francisco the following night.
An "anonymous autonomist" writes: On January 19, on Ramaytush Ohlone land occupied under the name "South San Francisco", the county courthouse was vandalized with anti-police, anti-State, anti-colonization slogans and the windows of the front entrance were smashed in.
Comrades have continued the barrage of attacks to this government's human bondage infrastructure. Inspired by successful attacks in Vacaville and San Francisco, a group of individuals successfully attacked the county courthouse. The face was used as a canvas for political slogans, and the glass of the front entrance was entirely shattered.
Read More with Photos
See Also: Vacaville city hall and police station attacked by protesters (1/17) | Police shot and killed someone in Vacaville (1/26)
Related Feature: Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters
An "anonymous autonomist" writes: On January 19, on Ramaytush Ohlone land occupied under the name "South San Francisco", the county courthouse was vandalized with anti-police, anti-State, anti-colonization slogans and the windows of the front entrance were smashed in.
Comrades have continued the barrage of attacks to this government's human bondage infrastructure. Inspired by successful attacks in Vacaville and San Francisco, a group of individuals successfully attacked the county courthouse. The face was used as a canvas for political slogans, and the glass of the front entrance was entirely shattered.
Read More with Photos
See Also: Vacaville city hall and police station attacked by protesters (1/17) | Police shot and killed someone in Vacaville (1/26)
Related Feature: Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters
02/01/21 San José Anti-Eviction Protest Shuts Down Court Hearings, Nine Arrested Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | South Bay | Government & Elections01/31/21 Four Violently Arrested After Providing Food and Supplies to the Vacaville Community Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin01/27/21 University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections01/26/21 Windows Broken, Graffiti Attack on South San Francisco Courthouse Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin01/25/21 Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Immigrant Rights01/08/21 Bay Area Reacts to Unprecedented Attack on US Capitol Building by Trump Fascists Front Page | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/30/20 Big Year for Moms Includes Reclamation of Home and Co-founders Winning Elected Office Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | East Bay11/08/20 While Planned Protests Turn Festive After Trump's Defeat, Struggle for Justice Continues Front Page | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/03/20 San Francisco Bay Area Gets a Head Start on Protests Demanding No Election Interference Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/20/20 Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump Front Page | Womyn | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections10/15/20 City Council and City Manager Advance Construction Projects Under False Pretenses Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Peninsula | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network