San Francisco ICE Office Attacked
Mon Jan 25 2021 (Updated 01/27/21)
Solidarity Means Attack
Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters
San Francisco ICE Office Attacked
An anonymous communiqué reads: On January 18, as strong winds raged, 30+ anti-racists attacked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco. We thoroughly painted the walls, smashed the windows, and breached the building to wreak havoc inside. We did this to initiate what will hopefully be the first in a series of breaks into and out of prisons and detention centers throughout the country. Like the tremors presaging last summer's uprising, we are responding to a generalized call to liberate all those locked within the modern plantation system....

We join all prisoners and ICE detainees who continue to fight by way of hunger strikes, escapes, and riots against repression and neglect from the State. We see you, we hear you, until every prison door and border wall is open. Solidarity means attack!

photo Read More with Photos

See Also: photo Vacaville city hall and police station attacked by protesters

Related Feature: Windows Broken, Graffiti Attack on South San Francisco Courthouse
