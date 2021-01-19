top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | California | International | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
San Francisco ICE office attacked
by anonymous
Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 4:12 PM
On January 18, as strong winds raged, 30+ anti-racists attacked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco.
sm_two.jpg
original image (1536x1152)
On January 18, as strong winds raged, 30+ anti-racists attacked the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Francisco. We thoroughly painted the walls, smashed the windows, and breached the building to wreak havoc inside. We did this to initiate what will hopefully be the first in a series of breaks into and out of prisons and detention centers throughout the country. Like the tremors presaging last summer's uprising, we are responding to a generalized call to liberate all those locked within the modern plantation system.

We carried out this attack to show everyone where abolitionists and anarchists stand. On the eve of the inauguration and the so-called transfer of power, street-level white supremacists and the State fight one another for control over all of our lives. We act fiercely for ourselves and our loved ones. In the unfolding chaos, there is real opportunity. The fragility of the State is on full display. We'll continue to attack both the liberal and fascist wings of the State proactively and relentlessly, as they are mutual participants in the maintenance of exploitation and repression. In the final analysis, they are functionally the same.

We know that Biden and Harris will try to keep ICE running just as it did under Trump and under Obama. ICE follows the three miserable directives of “Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement Removal Operations, and Management and Administration.” We take joy in the disruption our attack caused to that nightmarish routine.

We join all prisoners and ICE detainees who continue to fight by way of hunger strikes, escapes, and riots against repression and neglect from the State. We see you, we hear you, until every prison door and border wall is open. Solidarity means attack!


Solidarity to the migrant caravan in Central America!
Greetings to our comrades in Vacaville!
In memory of Willem van Spronsen!
All power to the wrecking crews!
Strike early, strike often!
Death to Amerikkka!
We want everything!
Now or never!
§f-ice
by anonymous
Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 4:12 PM
sm_one.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§broken-window
by anonymous
Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 4:12 PM
sm_three.jpg
original image (1875x2500)
§red-n-blue
by anonymous
Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 4:12 PM
sm_four.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§red-n-blue2
by anonymous
Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 4:12 PM
sm_six.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§broken-window2
by anonymous
Tuesday Jan 19th, 2021 4:12 PM
sm_seven.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:52 PM
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:51 PM
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:51 PM
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:50 PM
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:50 PM
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:49 PM
fuck iceanonymousTuesday Jan 19th, 2021 8:47 PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code