top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
VVPD Targets Mutual Aid Event, Arrests and Assaults Activists
by Anonymous
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 8:29 AM
Vacaville Police Department targeted a local mutual aid event, and made a targeted arrest of the same Black woman they have targeted for months. Four arrests were made, leading to several injured. Three short videos are attached that depict these violent arrests.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (2.9MB) | Embed Video
On Sunday, the 24th of January 2021, Voices of VV did a mutual aid event in which they provided food, hygiene products, and other supplies to the community, as well as a community clean-up. Afterwards as everyone was leaving, a comrade was pulled over for expired tags, and an air freshener hanging from their mirror, by an entire team of officers with six vehicles. Nine people, including Voices, arrived soon after to record and cop watch. More officers then arrived, now in riot gear and heavily armed with wooden batons in hand and others with guns. The officers declared six of the observers standing and recording to be an “unlawful assembly” and forced them down an alley way, leading them back to the other side of the street on which the events were happening, where the other three were still recording. Comrades continued recording as the officers in riot gear formed a line and began pushing them backwards into the street. A few minutes later, they pushed the observers further, onto the sidewalk on the other side, shortly before sending a second team to push, grab, tackle, assault, and arrest various comrades. The founder of Voices of VV, a Black woman, was specifically targeted. An officer can be heard pointing to her and saying "yes her, grab her!"

They tackled her, put all their weight on her, with their knee in her back and neck. They twisted her arm and held it so tight, she sustained bruises on her arms and wrists for days after.

Two nearby comrades attempted to protect her. The two of them were tackled and assaulted (including their faces being shoved into the concrete, a knee in their back, and an elbow to the neck) to the point of sustaining injuries, including large bruises splayed across their bodies, and were arrested immediately after. The rest, multiple of which were also injured, were separated and pushed further down the sidewalks. Another comrade, further down, had what appeared to be a paintball gun pointed at her face as she was made to drop her phone and was also arrested. The cop arresting her told the person recording the arrest not to touch the phone. The remaining observers were able to get away without being arrested, but not unharmed. Vacaville Police confiscated the phones of all those arrested as "evidence," despite the arresting charge being "failure to leave the scene of a riot" and has yet to return them.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKkNMsPnETE/?...
§VVPD makes a targeted arrest and assaults people
by Anonymous
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 8:29 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (3.2MB) | Embed Video
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKkNMsPnETE/?...
§VVPD draws a gun on a Black woman with a phone
by Anonymous
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 8:29 AM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (3.3MB) | Embed Video
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKkNMsPnETE/?...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code