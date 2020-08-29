From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Aug 29 2020 (Updated 08/30/20)March for the Dead, Fight for the Living at the Golden Gate
Bridge Demo Organizers Call Confrontation with Police a Rehearsal for November 4
On the afternoon of August 21, organizers and protesters met at the Crissy field Warming Hut for a protest march across the Golden Gate Bridge. The march was to honor those who have died from coronavirus and police brutality, to fight for the living, and to demand Trump's resignation in solidarity with simultaneous marches across the Brooklyn Bridge and other bridges in U.S. cities on the same day. Assembling at the foot of the south tower, activists held a rally with speeches and shield training.
Just ahead of the rally protesters drew the names of victims of police violence on bright yellow umbrellas. After speeches by relatives of victims of COVID-19 and police brutality, they walked out on a long pier adjacent to the bridge for a colorful display. They continued their action with a march to the pedestrian walkway of the bridge and were halfway there when police, who had responded in dozens of vehicles, intervened. The marchers pushed on and faced off with police in a physical confrontation at the gate to the pedestrian walkway.
Organizers said that Trump will declare victory on election night no matter what actually happens. One stated in an email to allies, "How we react will determine if American democracy survives. Everything we do now is an effort to plan, train and act, so that we can protest safely, effectively and non-violently starting November 4, 2020." The next day, another organizer said, that "If the goal was to mourn on our bridge, we failed. If we wanted a rehearsal for the show that’ll open November 4, we succeeded. We can’t open after just one rehearsal, though."
March for the Dead, Fight for the Living at the Golden Gate | Leap of Peace, Day of Mourning near Golden Gate Bridge | Protesters Clash with Police Near Pedestrian Entrance to Golden Gate Bridge | CHP and Golden Gate Bridge Police Violate Mask Use Ordinance at Protest | Protesters Tell Police "Wear A Mask!" | Golden Gate Bridge Action: "Confrontation with Police Was a Rehearsal for November 4" | San Francisco: March for the Dead, Fight for the Living
Just ahead of the rally protesters drew the names of victims of police violence on bright yellow umbrellas. After speeches by relatives of victims of COVID-19 and police brutality, they walked out on a long pier adjacent to the bridge for a colorful display. They continued their action with a march to the pedestrian walkway of the bridge and were halfway there when police, who had responded in dozens of vehicles, intervened. The marchers pushed on and faced off with police in a physical confrontation at the gate to the pedestrian walkway.
Organizers said that Trump will declare victory on election night no matter what actually happens. One stated in an email to allies, "How we react will determine if American democracy survives. Everything we do now is an effort to plan, train and act, so that we can protest safely, effectively and non-violently starting November 4, 2020." The next day, another organizer said, that "If the goal was to mourn on our bridge, we failed. If we wanted a rehearsal for the show that’ll open November 4, we succeeded. We can’t open after just one rehearsal, though."
March for the Dead, Fight for the Living at the Golden Gate | Leap of Peace, Day of Mourning near Golden Gate Bridge | Protesters Clash with Police Near Pedestrian Entrance to Golden Gate Bridge | CHP and Golden Gate Bridge Police Violate Mask Use Ordinance at Protest | Protesters Tell Police "Wear A Mask!" | Golden Gate Bridge Action: "Confrontation with Police Was a Rehearsal for November 4" | San Francisco: March for the Dead, Fight for the Living
09/01/20 Dams on Klamath River Have Devastating Consequences Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | North Coast08/31/20 Clean Air and Fire Safety Concerns at Mendocino Wood Pellet Plant Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast08/29/20 Uproar in the Bay Area After Postmaster General Acts to Impede Vote-by-Mail Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | U.S.08/29/20 Bridge Demo Organizers Call Confrontation with Police a Rehearsal for November 4 Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco08/24/20 It’s Going Down and CrimethInc Deleted in False Equivalency with Militias and Qanon Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.08/12/20 Professors Call for Defunding Police, Ending Police and ICE Presence at UCSC Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/12/20 Demonstration at Chowchilla Highlights Desperate Conditions Inside Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Central Valley08/10/20 SF ICE Building Covered with “Bloody” Hands as Part of Statewide Protest Front Page | Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/08/20 Activists Call San Quentin State Prison a “COVID-19 Execution Chamber” Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections08/01/20 Trump’s Order to Send Federal Agents into U.S. Cities Protested Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S.07/31/20 People of Oakland Move Closer to Defunding Police, Refunding the Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network