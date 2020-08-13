



This peaceful Golden Gate Bridge vigil march is in solidity with New York's Brooklyn Bridge march and other marches nationwide



WHEN: Friday, August 21, 2020 @ 5:30 PM - 9 PM PT



WHERE: Meet at Crissy Field Warming Hut for a ceremony honoring lives lost to the two pandemics in America, then march across the Golden Gate Bridge.



SF march listing:



Fun Cheap listing:



Twitter:



If you would like to volunteer, please contact us by emailing

_____________________________________________________________



March for the Dead, Fight for the Living



Join us in a march across the Golden Gate Bridge that will honor the dead by fighting for the living. There are 1,000+ Americans are still dying every day. It doesn't have to be this way.



Meet at Crissy Field Warming Hut at 5:30 PM PT. Around 6 PM PT, we will march across the Golden Gate Bridge in solidarity with New Yorkers, who will be finishing their march across the Brooklyn Bridge. Several other cities are planning marches across their own iconic bridges at 6 o'clock their local time.



Wear yellow. Bring battery candles. Bring flowers or art to leave behind. Come early to write a loved one's name on a yellow umbrella to carry across the bridge.



Use hashtag #SFMarchForTheDead when posting about the event or sharing photos and video on social media afterwards. Whether you are able to march or not, please consider a donation for supplies, including yellow umbrellas and flowers.

_____________________________________________________________



WE DEMAND:



--New federal leadership. Now! We can’t wait until November. Donald Trump should resign.



--Sound federal and state coronavirus policies based on the best scientific information available.



--Address profound inequality and inequity in access to healthcare and basic services.



--Release incarcerated people and detained immigrants, all at greater risk for COVID. Do not leave them to die. Stop deporting COVID-19 sufferers.



--Support international non-profit development of a vaccine that is free and available to all.



--Stop the defunding of the World Health Organization.



--Provide ample monetary relief to the unemployed, sick, elderly, communities of color, and all people in need.



--Stop denying the right to vote and stop stymieing efforts to make election participation safe.



As listed on the NY/national website:

_____________________________________________________________



SAFETY: Masks required, and please maintain physical distance during rally and march.



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:



