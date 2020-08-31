From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Police Violence Against BLM Activists at Golden Gate Bridge
On August 30, white supremacist group "Walk Away" organized a pro-Trump demonstration on the Golden Gate Bridge. BLM demonstrators, some of whom had not been allowed bridge entry on August 21 for their own protest, also showed up,
Here are 5 mp4 videos each less than 20 seconds long. Credit goes to @WallofMany
Untrained officers arbitrarily decided who gets to enter the Golden Gate Bridge sidewalk. White and blond people or those with TRUMP or blue line paraphernalia entered without interacting with police at all. They let white families pass; no questions. White bikers, yes. Black bikers, no. Anyone with BLM insignia, no. The only POC protestors allowed on the bridge were carrying pro-Trump signs (to infiltrate).
Officers were fist-bumping Trumpers and ignoring Trumper harassment of BLM protesters.
From another on-the-scene observer. "Police VIOLENTLY arrested a couple because the guy toppled a traffic cone intentionally. The girl had no clue what was going on, police piled on her, slammed her head into the concrete - she vomited and had a nose bleed. They handcuffed her without offering any first-aid. The guy had worse injuries, and they took both straight to a Marin hospital by ambulance. They hadn't been booked or released last I checked."
