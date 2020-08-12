From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Aug 12 2020 (Updated 08/13/20)Protest Outside Chowchilla Women's Prison
Demonstration at Chowchilla Highlights Desperate Conditions Inside
On August 6, in front of the Chowchilla Women's Prison, protestors demanded that individuals inside receive proper healthcare and medical treatment. They also demanded the release of medically vulnerable peoples, individuals with less than two years on their sentence, and individuals who have served more than twenty years. Prisoners spoke to protestors by cell phone about being locked down, and guards not wearing masks. The women inside asked for support in getting Governor Newsom to pass the bill that would grant many of these requests.
The Sacramento Caravan on August 13, continues the protest against the continued incarceration of our loved ones during this global pandemic.
