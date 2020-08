On August 6, in front of the Chowchilla Women's Prison, protestors demanded that individuals inside receive proper healthcare and medical treatment. They also demanded the release of medically vulnerable peoples, individuals with less than two years on their sentence, and individuals who have served more than twenty years. Prisoners spoke to protestors by cell phone about being locked down, and guards not wearing masks. The women inside asked for support in getting Governor Newsom to pass the bill that would grant many of these requests.The Sacramento Caravan on, continues the protest against the continued incarceration of our loved ones during this global pandemic.