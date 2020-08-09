Chowchilla Women's Prison by Shauna Gunderson

Sunday Aug 9th, 2020 8:27 AM

Demonstration of women and children in front of Chowchilla Women's Prison highlight desperate conditions inside

Protestors demand release of medically vulnerable, release of individuals with less than 2 years on their sentence,release of individuals who have served more than 20 years, and provide proper healthcare and medical treatment. Prisoners spoke by cell phone to protestors about guards not wearing masks, and being locked down.The women inside asked for support in getting Governor Newsom to pass the bill that would grant many of these requests. The Sacramento Caravan on August 13th, continues the protest against the continued incarceration of our loved ones during this global pandemic.