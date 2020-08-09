From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Police State & Prisons
Chowchilla Women's Prison
Demonstration of women and children in front of Chowchilla Women's Prison highlight desperate conditions inside
Protestors demand release of medically vulnerable, release of individuals with less than 2 years on their sentence,release of individuals who have served more than 20 years, and provide proper healthcare and medical treatment. Prisoners spoke by cell phone to protestors about guards not wearing masks, and being locked down.The women inside asked for support in getting Governor Newsom to pass the bill that would grant many of these requests. The Sacramento Caravan on August 13th, continues the protest against the continued incarceration of our loved ones during this global pandemic.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network