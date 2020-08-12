Schedule · Thursday, August 13, 2020

1:45 PM - 3:00 PM

#SayTheirNames Action (bring photos, roses) - Capitol Building, north-side steps

3:15 PM - 4:00 PM

Car Caravan to CDCR - 1515 S Street

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Bring food, gather together (optional) - Southside Park

7:00 PM - 8:45 PM

Candlelight Vigil to Honor Lives Lost (bring roses) - Location TBD







Join us for a #SayTheirNames action at the Capitol Building followed by a car caravan to CDCR and a candlelight vigil at night to honor lives lost. Please see the schedule for more details.



#ClemencyNow #NoMoreDeaths #BringThemHome



Demand a #MoratoriumOnCovidBehindBars:



* HONOR the lives of those who have died from COVID-19 behind bars.

* EXPOSE how the state continues to threaten the lives of incarcerated people in overcrowded prisons.

* DEMAND that Governor Newsom, CDCR & the CA State Legislature take emergency action to decarcerate and save lives NOW!



COVID-19 safety: please wear face masks & practice social distancing. If sick, please stay home.



For questions:

Dolores Canales 714-290-9077

Sutina Green 714-293-3853



This is a coalition event organized by individuals and the following groups:



Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition

California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP)

Families United to End LWOP (FUEL)

Young Women's Freedom Center

Fair Chance Project

Felony Murder Elimination Project

Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Silicon Valley De-Bug

Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB)

California Families to Abolish Solitary Confinement (CFASC)

Survived & Punished

Restore Justice

Essie Justice Group

Initiate Justice

