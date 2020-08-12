Schedule · Thursday, August 13, 2020
1:45 PM - 3:00 PM
#SayTheirNames Action (bring photos, roses) - Capitol Building, north-side steps
3:15 PM - 4:00 PM
Car Caravan to CDCR - 1515 S Street
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Bring food, gather together (optional) - Southside Park
7:00 PM - 8:45 PM
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Lives Lost (bring roses) - Location TBD
Join us for a #SayTheirNames action at the Capitol Building followed by a car caravan to CDCR and a candlelight vigil at night to honor lives lost. Please see the schedule for more details.
#ClemencyNow #NoMoreDeaths #BringThemHome
Demand a #MoratoriumOnCovidBehindBars:
* HONOR the lives of those who have died from COVID-19 behind bars.
* EXPOSE how the state continues to threaten the lives of incarcerated people in overcrowded prisons.
* DEMAND that Governor Newsom, CDCR & the CA State Legislature take emergency action to decarcerate and save lives NOW!
COVID-19 safety: please wear face masks & practice social distancing. If sick, please stay home.
For questions:
Dolores Canales 714-290-9077
Sutina Green 714-293-3853
This is a coalition event organized by individuals and the following groups:
Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition
California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP)
Families United to End LWOP (FUEL)
Young Women's Freedom Center
Fair Chance Project
Felony Murder Elimination Project
Ella Baker Center for Human Rights
Silicon Valley De-Bug
Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB)
California Families to Abolish Solitary Confinement (CFASC)
Survived & Punished
Restore Justice
Essie Justice Group
Initiate Justice
Youth Justice Coalition
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 8/13/2020
|Sacramento Caravan: #SayTheirNames & Bring Our Loved Ones Home
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 13
|Time
|1:45 PM - 8:45 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Families United to End LWOP - FUEL
|Location Details
|
California State Capitol
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 9:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network