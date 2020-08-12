top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/13/2020
Sacramento Caravan: #SayTheirNames & Bring Our Loved Ones Home
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday August 13
Time 1:45 PM - 8:45 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies United to End LWOP - FUEL
Location Details
California State Capitol
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
Schedule · Thursday, August 13, 2020
1:45 PM - 3:00 PM
#SayTheirNames Action (bring photos, roses) - Capitol Building, north-side steps
3:15 PM - 4:00 PM
Car Caravan to CDCR - 1515 S Street
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Bring food, gather together (optional) - Southside Park
7:00 PM - 8:45 PM
Candlelight Vigil to Honor Lives Lost (bring roses) - Location TBD



Join us for a #SayTheirNames action at the Capitol Building followed by a car caravan to CDCR and a candlelight vigil at night to honor lives lost. Please see the schedule for more details.

#ClemencyNow #NoMoreDeaths #BringThemHome

Demand a #MoratoriumOnCovidBehindBars:

* HONOR the lives of those who have died from COVID-19 behind bars.
* EXPOSE how the state continues to threaten the lives of incarcerated people in overcrowded prisons.
* DEMAND that Governor Newsom, CDCR & the CA State Legislature take emergency action to decarcerate and save lives NOW!

COVID-19 safety: please wear face masks & practice social distancing. If sick, please stay home.

For questions:
Dolores Canales 714-290-9077
Sutina Green 714-293-3853

This is a coalition event organized by individuals and the following groups:

Sister Warriors Freedom Coalition
California Coalition for Women Prisoners (CCWP)
Families United to End LWOP (FUEL)
Young Women's Freedom Center
Fair Chance Project
Felony Murder Elimination Project
Ella Baker Center for Human Rights
Silicon Valley De-Bug
Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB)
California Families to Abolish Solitary Confinement (CFASC)
Survived & Punished
Restore Justice
Essie Justice Group
Initiate Justice
Youth Justice Coalition
sm_sacramento_caravan-say-their-names.jpg
original image (1747x1240)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 12th, 2020 9:32 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code