From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Apr 22 2020Wood Pellet Plant in Mendocino County Threatens Public Health
Mendocino Community Organizes to Protect Public Health from Wood Pellet Plant
On April 3, community activists from Mendocino County were interviewed on KPFA’s Terra Verde radio program. Host Gary Hughes spoke with Polly Girvin and Maria Gilardin about the threats posed by a wood pellet processing facility in Calpella, which is located on the Russian River six miles north of Ukiah.
Polly and Maria are members of Social, Environmental and Indigenous Justice (SEIJ), an affinity group waging a campaign to protect rural and indigenous communities from pollution emitted by Mendocino Forest Products (MFP) and their wood pellet fuel plant. According to the MFP website, “CalPellets™ fuel pellet products are produced out of a fir-redwood blend.”
Polly described some of the many concerns community members have with the Calpella Distribution Center, "There were mountains of plastic bags filled with wood pellets. It was going night and day this smokestack, belching out huge clouds. One time I noticed it was very rancid and it stank, and it was going down the valley towards Ukiah."
Read More
Polly and Maria are members of Social, Environmental and Indigenous Justice (SEIJ), an affinity group waging a campaign to protect rural and indigenous communities from pollution emitted by Mendocino Forest Products (MFP) and their wood pellet fuel plant. According to the MFP website, “CalPellets™ fuel pellet products are produced out of a fir-redwood blend.”
Polly described some of the many concerns community members have with the Calpella Distribution Center, "There were mountains of plastic bags filled with wood pellets. It was going night and day this smokestack, belching out huge clouds. One time I noticed it was very rancid and it stank, and it was going down the valley towards Ukiah."
Read More
04/22/20 Mendocino Community Organizes to Protect Public Health from Wood Pellet Plant Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Coast04/22/20 San Leandro Police Execute Black Man in Walmart Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay04/21/20 Protests Highlight Coronavirus Response Incompetence, Demand Trump/Pence Out Now Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections04/18/20 No Public Input Before Poor People Locked Out at Two SF BART Stations Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/12/20 Watsonville Community Members Give Thanks to Farmworkers Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia04/12/20 More Than 100 Cars Demand Housing for Unsheltered Neighbors During Pandemic Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections04/12/20 Workers Risking Their Lives at McDonald's Demand Hazard Pay, Protective Gear Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | South Bay | East Bay | California | Immigrant Rights04/08/20 Ramsey Orta Denied Basic Safety Measures in Solitary Confinement as COVID-19 Spreads Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.04/08/20 COVID-19 Targets Communities with Respiratory Illnesses from Air Pollution Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections04/05/20 While 30,000 Hotel Rooms Vacant, Unhoused People to Be Packed into Moscone Center Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco04/02/20 "Honk for Justice" Car Rallies in SF, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego Front Page | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | Immigrant Rights
Related Categories: North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network