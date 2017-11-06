|
Mon Nov 6 2017 (Updated 11/07/17)Eviction Notice Posted for Homeless Folks at San Lorenzo Park
Mon Nov 6 2017 (Updated 11/07/17)Homeless Campers in Santa Cruz at San Lorenzo Park's Benchlands Face Eviction
After being booted from downtown Santa Cruz and directed across the river to San Lorenzo Park, homeless people are being told to move again. The Hooverville-type camp on the benchlands in San Lorenzo Park now faces eviction. A posted notice announces that park will be closed for "maintenance" on Thursday, November 9.
Homeless people began occupying the benchlands after the Santa Cruz police vowed to "clean-up the downtown area". When asked where they could go, the police told the homeless that they could go to San Lorenzo Park. Police Chief Andrew Mills declared, "From the Clock Tower to Laurel Street, from Front to Center Streets, SCPD will spend the resources needed to ensure order."
Now City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation says it is time for folks to move along. The notice states, "All of San Lorenzo Park will be closed for maintenance on: Thursday 11/9/2017. Please vacate these grounds by the end of the day Wednesday 11/8/2017."
Read More
See Also: Homeless Washed Away at the Santa Cruz Post Office
Related Feature: City Considers Taking More Measures Against The Homeless
