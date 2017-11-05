|
Eviction Notice Posted for Santa Cruz Benchlands Hooverville
Eviction Notice Posted for Santa Cruz Benchlands Hooverville
After being rousted from downtown Santa Cruz and given San Lorenzo Park, homeless people are being told to move again.
The Hooverville-type camp on the benchlands in San Lorenzo Park now faces eviction. A notice was posted closing the park for "maintenance" on Thursday 9 November 2017.
Homeless people began occuping the benchlands after the Santa Cruz police vowed to "clean-up the downtown area". When asked were they could go, the police told the homeless that they could go to San Lorenzo Park. Police Chief Andrew Mills declared, From the Clock Tower to Laurel Street, from Front to Center Streets, SCPD will spend the resources needed to ensure order. "
Now the City Parks Department says it is time to move along.
Homeless people moved here after being rousted from downtown