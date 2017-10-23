top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Homeless Encampment Threatened by BART Police
Mon Oct 23 2017
East Bay Homeless Encampment Threatened by BART Police
Mon Oct 23 2017
Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment
East Bay Homeless Encampment Threatened by BART Police
In an open letter to BART representatives, JP Massar declares: The BART police are about to commit a crime. They are about to evict some 25 homeless people from homes they have resided in for the last nine months.

For nine months a stable, peaceful, law-abiding community of homeless people has resided at the HERE/THERE space on the west side of the BART tracks just north of the Oakland/Berkeley border, across the street from Sweet Adeline. They have had the support of the neighborhood and have recently obtained, through community support, the ability to access a porta-potty and a handwashing station.

On Saturday afternoon [October 21]. BART police put up notices demanding that they remove themselves from HERE/THERE area within 72 hours and threatening to confiscate their possessions.

Evicting some 25 people back onto the streets for no reason is despicable. Evicting them onto the streets as the rains are about to come is inhumane and cruel. Evicting them when there is a statewide hepatitis A outbreak that is centered among homeless people who lack adequate access to sanitary facilities is a crime.

Read More | imc_calendar.gifEviction Resistance Party (October 24 at 4:30pm)

See Also: No One Wins if the Homeless are Evicted, Mr. Mayor!

Related Features: Stability First: A Community Of Tents and Tables, Chairs, Coffee and Camaraderie | Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.09/27/17 French Police Threaten to Block Indymedia Nantes and Indymedia Grenoble Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International09/23/17 National Lawyers Guild and Anti Police-Terror Project Condemn BPD Pepper Spray Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections09/20/17 Demonstrators in San Francisco Say Net Neutrality Is a Racial Justice Issue Front Page | Racial Justice | Indymedia | San Francisco | U.S.09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Pajaro Valley Pride Honors and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Community Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Oakland’s Flora Restaurant bartender kills homeless man for panhandling Lynda Carson (2 comments) Thursday Oct 26th 5:42 PM
A Public Bank of Oakland Could Provide Financial Services to Cannabis Industry R. Robertson Thursday Oct 26th 1:10 AM
No One Wins if the Homeless are Evicted, Mr. Mayor! Mike Zint Monday Oct 23rd 8:56 AM
Eviction Resistance Party First They Came for the Homeless (2 comments) Sunday Oct 22nd 1:31 PM
Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment JP Massar (1 comment) Sunday Oct 22nd 12:01 PM
Hunger Strike Launched in Alameda & Santa Clara County Jails Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (1 comment) Friday Oct 20th 9:58 PM
Inmates at Oakland's Glenn Dyer Jail Enter Day Six of Hunger Strike Jessica Lynn, EBX (repost) Friday Oct 20th 9:28 PM
One of California's Largest School Boards Replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney Thursday Oct 19th 11:39 AM
New club procedures at UC Berkeley give police effective veto power over campus events G.Black and J. Santolan (WSWS repost) (4 comments) Tuesday Oct 17th 3:06 AM
WorkWeek 10-10- 17 On Labor & N. CA Fire And Long Term Care In National Healthcare Bill KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio Wednesday Oct 11th 1:48 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Democracy Now:Who’s Hacking Who? Americans, Not Russians, Disenfranchise Millions of Black repost Wednesday Oct 11th 8:46 PM
Court decision in Empire State Bldg versus Pacifica & WBAI reader Saturday Oct 7th 4:08 PM
This Week in Palestine, September 29 2017 IMEMC Saturday Sep 30th 8:06 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Labor Video Project Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Report On Cuban Labor Movement & Cuba's Health and Tourism Union by Victor Manuel Lemagne, Labor Video Project Friday Jun 30th 9:19 PM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight KPFA WorkWeek Radio Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Lynda Carson Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Lynda Carson Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
WTC Pentabomb op media DJ Mouse Tuesday Oct 24th 1:46 PM
GaliziaGladiod...10-16-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Oct 17th 3:00 PM
Unmasking some local Bay Area corporate newsroom talking heads Franz Kafka Friday Oct 13th 7:32 PM
RICO SLAPP Back...10-10-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Oct 10th 2:36 PM
Kurdish Pawn Game...10-3-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (2 comments) Tuesday Oct 3rd 3:17 PM
Mongols R US...9-26-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse Tuesday Sep 26th 1:52 PM
Indigernous Elder ARRESTED by Child Molestors (OPD) Again (4 out 10 9-11) Zachary RunningWolf Tuesday Sep 19th 6:27 PM
Got Protection?...R2P ops in Myanmar, Nigeria...9-19-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse Tuesday Sep 19th 2:24 PM
UC Gave $600,000 for Hate Speech, Plans Week of More Hate Speech California Taxpayer Friday Sep 15th 8:03 AM
No Afghan did it...9-12-17 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (2 comments) Tuesday Sep 12th 2:08 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code