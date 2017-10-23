In an open letter to BART representatives,The BART police are about to commit a crime. They are about to evict some 25 homeless people from homes they have resided in for the last nine months.For nine months a stable, peaceful, law-abiding community of homeless people has resided at the HERE/THERE space on the west side of the BART tracks just north of the Oakland/Berkeley border, across the street from Sweet Adeline. They have had the support of the neighborhood and have recently obtained, through community support, the ability to access a porta-potty and a handwashing station.On Saturday afternoon [October 21]. BART police put up notices demanding that they remove themselves from HERE/THERE area within 72 hours and threatening to confiscate their possessions.Evicting some 25 people back onto the streets for no reason is despicable. Evicting them onto the streets as the rains are about to come is inhumane and cruel. Evicting them when there is a statewide hepatitis A outbreak that is centered among homeless people who lack adequate access to sanitary facilities is a crime.