|
More
$90.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mon Oct 23 2017East Bay Homeless Encampment Threatened by BART Police
Mon Oct 23 2017Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment
In an open letter to BART representatives, JP Massar declares: The BART police are about to commit a crime. They are about to evict some 25 homeless people from homes they have resided in for the last nine months.
For nine months a stable, peaceful, law-abiding community of homeless people has resided at the HERE/THERE space on the west side of the BART tracks just north of the Oakland/Berkeley border, across the street from Sweet Adeline. They have had the support of the neighborhood and have recently obtained, through community support, the ability to access a porta-potty and a handwashing station.
On Saturday afternoon [October 21]. BART police put up notices demanding that they remove themselves from HERE/THERE area within 72 hours and threatening to confiscate their possessions.
Evicting some 25 people back onto the streets for no reason is despicable. Evicting them onto the streets as the rains are about to come is inhumane and cruel. Evicting them when there is a statewide hepatitis A outbreak that is centered among homeless people who lack adequate access to sanitary facilities is a crime.
Read More | Eviction Resistance Party (October 24 at 4:30pm)
See Also: No One Wins if the Homeless are Evicted, Mr. Mayor!
Related Features: Stability First: A Community Of Tents and Tables, Chairs, Coffee and Camaraderie | Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment
10/23/17 Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay10/20/17 House Keys, Not Handcuffs: Solidarity with Homeless in Fresno Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections10/18/17 Fires in Multiple Counties Contribute to Toxic Air Pollution Across Northern California Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/06/17 Indybay Co-Founder Kaye "Nana" Griffin Passes On Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Indymedia | San Francisco10/03/17 Community Victory Against Right-Wing Troll Milo Yiannopoulos's "Free Speech" Week Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | East Bay | Immigrant Rights09/30/17 Makwa Initiate Direct Action Campaign to Fight Against Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.09/27/17 French Police Threaten to Block Indymedia Nantes and Indymedia Grenoble Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International09/23/17 National Lawyers Guild and Anti Police-Terror Project Condemn BPD Pepper Spray Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections09/20/17 Demonstrators in San Francisco Say Net Neutrality Is a Racial Justice Issue Front Page | Racial Justice | Indymedia | San Francisco | U.S.09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Pajaro Valley Pride Honors and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Community Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | Santa Cruz IndymediaRelated Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
Oakland’s Flora Restaurant bartender kills homeless man for panhandling (2 comments) Thursday Oct 26th 5:42 PM
A Public Bank of Oakland Could Provide Financial Services to Cannabis Industry Thursday Oct 26th 1:10 AM
No One Wins if the Homeless are Evicted, Mr. Mayor! Monday Oct 23rd 8:56 AM
Eviction Resistance Party (2 comments) Sunday Oct 22nd 1:31 PM
Open Letter to BART on Plans to Evict Berkeley Homeless Encampment (1 comment) Sunday Oct 22nd 12:01 PM
Hunger Strike Launched in Alameda & Santa Clara County Jails (1 comment) Friday Oct 20th 9:58 PM
Inmates at Oakland's Glenn Dyer Jail Enter Day Six of Hunger Strike Friday Oct 20th 9:28 PM
One of California's Largest School Boards Replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day Thursday Oct 19th 11:39 AM
New club procedures at UC Berkeley give police effective veto power over campus events (4 comments) Tuesday Oct 17th 3:06 AM
WorkWeek 10-10- 17 On Labor & N. CA Fire And Long Term Care In National Healthcare Bill Wednesday Oct 11th 1:48 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Democracy Now:Who’s Hacking Who? Americans, Not Russians, Disenfranchise Millions of Black Wednesday Oct 11th 8:46 PM
Court decision in Empire State Bldg versus Pacifica & WBAI Saturday Oct 7th 4:08 PM
This Week in Palestine, September 29 2017 Saturday Sep 30th 8:06 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Report On Cuban Labor Movement & Cuba's Health and Tourism Union by Victor Manuel Lemagne, Friday Jun 30th 9:19 PM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
WTC Pentabomb op media Tuesday Oct 24th 1:46 PM
GaliziaGladiod...10-16-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Oct 17th 3:00 PM
Unmasking some local Bay Area corporate newsroom talking heads Friday Oct 13th 7:32 PM
RICO SLAPP Back...10-10-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Oct 10th 2:36 PM
Kurdish Pawn Game...10-3-17 Mouse Report (2 comments) Tuesday Oct 3rd 3:17 PM
Mongols R US...9-26-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Sep 26th 1:52 PM
Indigernous Elder ARRESTED by Child Molestors (OPD) Again (4 out 10 9-11) Tuesday Sep 19th 6:27 PM
Got Protection?...R2P ops in Myanmar, Nigeria...9-19-17 Mouse Report Tuesday Sep 19th 2:24 PM
UC Gave $600,000 for Hate Speech, Plans Week of More Hate Speech Friday Sep 15th 8:03 AM
No Afghan did it...9-12-17 Mouse Report (2 comments) Tuesday Sep 12th 2:08 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]