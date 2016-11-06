top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment Before Dawn
Sun Nov 6 2016
Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment
Sun Nov 6 2016
Tent City Destroyed, Four Arrested Incl City Council Candidate in Berkeley Police Raid
Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment Before Dawn
At 5:00am on November 4, the Berkeley Police Department violently raided an encampment of people living in tents at the corner of Fairview and Adeline Streets. The encampment served as a safe, clean and drug-free place for those seeking shelter from the rain and cold. Despite a declared Shelter Crisis in Berkeley, a fire-damaged emergency winter shelter, and a City Council-formed ad hoc committee to find a space that could be sanctioned for a homeless encampment, the Berkeley Police Department forced residents out of bed and into the streets, seizing their property and arresting four.

Among those arrested was District 2 City Council candidate and Anti Police-Terror Project member Nanci Armstrong-Temple. While the police were dragging away one woman who was pleading for her cane, Armstrong-Temple verbally intervened, demanding to know why they would not give the detained woman her cane. Without warning or cause, Armstrong-Temple was slammed to the ground by Berkeley police. She was arrested and faces two false charges: one charge of felony lynching and one charge of resisting arrest.

In response, a "Housing Not Handcuffs Sunrise Vigil" is scheduled for 6-10am on November 7 at Berkeley City Hall. In Oakland, from 8am-4pm the same day, a call has gone out to pack the Wiley Manuel courtroom in solidarity with arrestees Nanci Armstrong-Temple and Michelle Lot.

videoBerkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment Before Dawn | calendarHousing Not Handcuffs Sunrise Vigil with First They Came for the Homeless | calendarRally for Human Dignity and Pack the Courthouse for Nanci
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | International12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | International | Americas12/10/16 Kern County Supervisors Green-light Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
How Berkeley Struck Out - An Apocalyptic Tale That Doesn't Have to Be. JP Massar Tuesday Dec 20th 10:13 AM
Richmond rents to be rolled back on December 30th covered by rent control Lynda Carson Monday Dec 19th 4:57 PM
Photos of Ghost Ship Artist Collective Fire. D. Boyer (2 comments) Monday Dec 19th 8:05 AM
Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond! May Day Shut It Down Sunday Dec 18th 3:48 PM
Thirty-five Years too Long - Free Mumia Now! International Bolshevik Tendency Friday Dec 16th 7:27 AM
California Agency Floats Plan to Turn Livermore Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump Center for Biological Diversity (3 comments) Thursday Dec 15th 4:36 PM
Cleve Jones with "When We Rise: Coming of Age in SF, AIDS, My Life in the Movement" Cleve Jones Thursday Dec 15th 9:16 AM
Richmond renter protections to go into effect on December 30 Lynda Carson Wednesday Dec 14th 6:30 PM
Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless via ACLU of Northern California Wednesday Dec 14th 11:59 AM
A Letter to the Mayor Arreguin and the Berkeley City Council on the Homeless Crisis EmilyRose Johns Tuesday Dec 13th 4:12 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election Lynda Carson (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Lynda Carson Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 IMEMC Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
Bullied Wells Fargo Workers, Corruption & OSHA Cover-up KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 5th 1:24 PM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 29th, 2016 IMEMC Friday Jul 29th 9:58 PM
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor & Zionism Labor Video Project (3 comments) Wednesday Jul 27th 10:56 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 22nd, 2016 IMEMC Friday Jul 22nd 6:16 PM
Joleen Brown: Families First and Helping Others is the Key to Native Hoop Magazine Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney Saturday Jun 11th 1:56 PM
Academic Peer Review: Simon Springer and ‘Anarcho-Geography.’   Darin Tuesday Apr 19th 7:01 PM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
Mumia Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza DJ Mouse Tuesday Dec 20th 12:54 PM
Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Caused by Housing Crisis and City Negligence, Say Tenant Advocates Tulio Ospina, Oakland Post Wednesday Dec 14th 6:04 PM
Aleppo Freed of US Takfiris...12-13-16 Mouse Report DJ Mouse Tuesday Dec 13th 2:22 PM
"Crisis in Pacifica - our choices for survival" agenda item at the November 19, 2016 KPFA Janet Kobren (1 comment) Thursday Dec 1st 4:03 PM
Adios a Bill Mandel y Fidel Castro...11-29.16 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 29th 3:35 PM
KPFA WorkWeek On Korea General Strike, Labor Elections and IBT and Muslim Registration KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Radio (1 comment) Friday Nov 25th 5:19 PM
Why Health Care Should Be a Human Right Kristy Dale Tuesday Nov 22nd 4:04 PM
Foul Murder Day Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 22nd 2:16 PM
KPFA UCR Faction Joins With "Save KPFA" To Push Transfer Of Stations To "non-profit" repost (2 comments) Tuesday Nov 22nd 9:42 AM
Saved by cesspool?...11-15-16 Mouse Report DJ Mouse (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 15th 2:08 PM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code