|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 6 2016Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment
Sun Nov 6 2016Tent City Destroyed, Four Arrested Incl City Council Candidate in Berkeley Police Raid
At 5:00am on November 4, the Berkeley Police Department violently raided an encampment of people living in tents at the corner of Fairview and Adeline Streets. The encampment served as a safe, clean and drug-free place for those seeking shelter from the rain and cold. Despite a declared Shelter Crisis in Berkeley, a fire-damaged emergency winter shelter, and a City Council-formed ad hoc committee to find a space that could be sanctioned for a homeless encampment, the Berkeley Police Department forced residents out of bed and into the streets, seizing their property and arresting four.
Among those arrested was District 2 City Council candidate and Anti Police-Terror Project member Nanci Armstrong-Temple. While the police were dragging away one woman who was pleading for her cane, Armstrong-Temple verbally intervened, demanding to know why they would not give the detained woman her cane. Without warning or cause, Armstrong-Temple was slammed to the ground by Berkeley police. She was arrested and faces two false charges: one charge of felony lynching and one charge of resisting arrest.
In response, a "Housing Not Handcuffs Sunrise Vigil" is scheduled for 6-10am on November 7 at Berkeley City Hall. In Oakland, from 8am-4pm the same day, a call has gone out to pack the Wiley Manuel courtroom in solidarity with arrestees Nanci Armstrong-Temple and Michelle Lot.
Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment Before Dawn | Housing Not Handcuffs Sunrise Vigil with First They Came for the Homeless | Rally for Human Dignity and Pack the Courthouse for Nanci
12/20/16 Santa Cruz County Ranked Second for Agricultural Pesticide Illnesses in 2014 Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia12/19/16 Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Government & Elections12/18/16 Hundreds March, Rally, Demand $15 and a Union at the San Francisco Airport Front Page | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | U.S.12/18/16 Senator Boxer Calls Corporate Agribusiness Rider to Water Bill a "Devastating Maneuver" Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | U.S. | Government & Elections12/18/16 #DisruptJ20: Nationwide and Bay Area Call-outs for General Strike Against Trump Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections12/16/16 Oil Company with History of Spills Seeking Exemption to Safe Drinking Water Act Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay12/15/16 Solidarity with Korean General Workers Strike Against President Park Geun-hye Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | International12/15/16 Delta Tunnel Opponents Vow to Continue the Fight Against Project's Threat to Environment Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections12/15/16 San Francisco Japanese Americans Protest Growing Wave of Racism, Homophobia, Xenophobia Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights12/14/16 Autonomous Cultural Center in Mexico City Seeks Global Support Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | International | Americas12/10/16 Kern County Supervisors Green-light Sprawling 8,000-acre Grapevine Development Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal LiberationRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
How Berkeley Struck Out - An Apocalyptic Tale That Doesn't Have to Be. Tuesday Dec 20th 10:13 AM
Richmond rents to be rolled back on December 30th covered by rent control Monday Dec 19th 4:57 PM
Photos of Ghost Ship Artist Collective Fire. (2 comments) Monday Dec 19th 8:05 AM
Oakland General Strike - #J20 and Beyond! Sunday Dec 18th 3:48 PM
Thirty-five Years too Long - Free Mumia Now! Friday Dec 16th 7:27 AM
California Agency Floats Plan to Turn Livermore Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump (3 comments) Thursday Dec 15th 4:36 PM
Cleve Jones with "When We Rise: Coming of Age in SF, AIDS, My Life in the Movement" Thursday Dec 15th 9:16 AM
Richmond renter protections to go into effect on December 30 Wednesday Dec 14th 6:30 PM
Civil Rights Groups Sue Caltrans to Stop Illegal Raids Against California’s Homeless Wednesday Dec 14th 11:59 AM
A Letter to the Mayor Arreguin and the Berkeley City Council on the Homeless Crisis Tuesday Dec 13th 4:12 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
This Week in Palestine, November 4th, 2016 Friday Nov 4th 5:42 PM
Bullied Wells Fargo Workers, Corruption & OSHA Cover-up (1 comment) Wednesday Oct 5th 1:24 PM
WW CA Farmworkers Getting 8 Hour Day & Attacks On Workers Comp By DIR and Governor Brown (1 comment) Wednesday Aug 31st 8:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 29th, 2016 Friday Jul 29th 9:58 PM
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor & Zionism (3 comments) Wednesday Jul 27th 10:56 PM
This Week in Palestine, July 22nd, 2016 Friday Jul 22nd 6:16 PM
Joleen Brown: Families First and Helping Others is the Key to Native Hoop Magazine Saturday Jun 11th 1:56 PM
Academic Peer Review: Simon Springer and ‘Anarcho-Geography.’ Tuesday Apr 19th 7:01 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Mumia Rally at Oscar Grant Plaza Tuesday Dec 20th 12:54 PM
Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Caused by Housing Crisis and City Negligence, Say Tenant Advocates Wednesday Dec 14th 6:04 PM
Aleppo Freed of US Takfiris...12-13-16 Mouse Report Tuesday Dec 13th 2:22 PM
"Crisis in Pacifica - our choices for survival" agenda item at the November 19, 2016 KPFA (1 comment) Thursday Dec 1st 4:03 PM
Adios a Bill Mandel y Fidel Castro...11-29.16 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 29th 3:35 PM
KPFA WorkWeek On Korea General Strike, Labor Elections and IBT and Muslim Registration (1 comment) Friday Nov 25th 5:19 PM
Why Health Care Should Be a Human Right Tuesday Nov 22nd 4:04 PM
Foul Murder Day Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 22nd 2:16 PM
KPFA UCR Faction Joins With "Save KPFA" To Push Transfer Of Stations To "non-profit" (2 comments) Tuesday Nov 22nd 9:42 AM
Saved by cesspool?...11-15-16 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Nov 15th 2:08 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]