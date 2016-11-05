From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice Berkeley Police Violently Raid Homeless Encampment Before Dawn by APTP

Saturday Nov 5th, 2016 12:05 PM
Berkeley Police conduct brutal 5AM raid on tent city, slam residents to the ground and charge City Council candidate Nanci Armstrong-Temple with "lynching"



Download Video (18.4mb)

Download Video (18.4mb)





At 5:00 AM on November 4, 2016, the Berkeley Police Department violently raided an encampment of people living in tents at the corner of Fairview and Adeline Streets. The encampment served as a safe, clean and drug-free place for those seeking shelter from the rain and cold.



Despite a declared



Among those arrested was District 2 City Council candidate and Anti Police-Terror Project member Nanci Armstrong-Temple, who responded to calls for help. Armstrong-Temple implored the police to stop the eviction, to treat the homeless residents with care and to provide reasonable accommodations to those with visible disabilities. Instead, the police used force and threats to clear the encampment. While the police were dragging away one woman who was pleading for her cane, Armstrong-Temple verbally intervened, demanding to know why they would not give the detained woman her cane. Without warning or cause, Armstrong-Temple was slammed to the ground by Berkeley police. She was arrested and faces two false charges: one charge of felony lynching and one charge of resisting arrest.



Berkeley Police Department needlessly transported Armstrong-Temple and encampment resident Michelle Lot all the way to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin when they could have been booked at Berkeley City Jail. Despite posting bond on Friday afternoon, Armstrong-Temple remained in custody until around 1:45 AM on Saturday morning.



Download Video (21.8mb)

Download Video (21.8mb)
(video 2:33)


