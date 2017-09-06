top
Wed Sep 6 2017 (Updated 09/08/17)
Peer-Run Behavioral Health Services Make Us Better Together
Mental Health Clients Action Network (MHCAN) is the only peer-owned, peer-staffed and peer-operated provider of mental and behavioral health services and support in Santa Cruz County. The mission of MHCAN is to provide mutual support and networking, give clients a voice in all matters which affect them, create programs controlled by peers, advocate for the right of clients to choose their own life paths, educate the public from client perspectives, work to eradicate treatment disparities, and confront discrimination.

Steve Pleich, MHCAN Board Chair, explains: MHCAN provides a place of connection in the tumult of life; a place where people can put aside their concerns of the day or week and find themselves in the presence of folks who really care. Anyone who has ever accessed services or has simply visited as an interested community member has not only been impressed with the professionalism of MHCAN staff and support personnel, but has come away with a feeling of true community. Although we often talk about community values, MHCAN is a shining example of what those values look like when fully realized.

Recommendations for Action in the MHCAN Crisis

