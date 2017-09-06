|
More
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Sep 6 2017 (Updated 09/08/17)An Appeal to Support MHCAN
Wed Sep 6 2017 (Updated 09/08/17)Peer-Run Behavioral Health Services Make Us Better Together
Mental Health Clients Action Network (MHCAN) is the only peer-owned, peer-staffed and peer-operated provider of mental and behavioral health services and support in Santa Cruz County. The mission of MHCAN is to provide mutual support and networking, give clients a voice in all matters which affect them, create programs controlled by peers, advocate for the right of clients to choose their own life paths, educate the public from client perspectives, work to eradicate treatment disparities, and confront discrimination.
Steve Pleich, MHCAN Board Chair, explains: MHCAN provides a place of connection in the tumult of life; a place where people can put aside their concerns of the day or week and find themselves in the presence of folks who really care. Anyone who has ever accessed services or has simply visited as an interested community member has not only been impressed with the professionalism of MHCAN staff and support personnel, but has come away with a feeling of true community. Although we often talk about community values, MHCAN is a shining example of what those values look like when fully realized.
Read More | Recommendations for Action in the MHCAN Crisis
See Also: Community Responds to SCPD Killing of Sean Smith-Arlt with Sadness, Anger, Fear of Calling 911
09/08/17 Nazis Doxxing, Stalking, and Threatening Movement Allies in the National Lawyers Guild Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/06/17 Peer-Run Behavioral Health Services Make Us Better Together Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/04/17 An Open Letter to Oakland's Elected Officials from Oakland Privacy Working Group Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/04/17 Anarchist Bookfair: Solidarity, Direct Action, Healing, Autonomy, Sabotage, Mutual Aid Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | East Bay | California09/04/17 Repression of Independent Media Won't Silence Us: Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections09/03/17 Corporate Media Attacks Antifa Weeks After Ridiculing Trump for Blaming "Both Sides" Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.08/30/17 Ripple Effect of Outing David Duke Campaign Contributors Spreads Beyond California Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/29/17 Trump's Pardon of Arpaio: "A Dark Day In Our Nation" Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights08/26/17 German Government Shuts Down Linksunten Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections08/25/17 ICE's Homeland Security Investigations Unit Raids Oakland Home, Arrests Two Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Americas | Immigrant Rights08/25/17 White-Supremacists' and Other Fascists' Return to the Bay Area Fizzles in SF and Berkeley Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | California | U.S. | Immigrant RightsRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Santa Cruz protests against Trump's bold move to end DACA Thursday Sep 7th 9:28 PM
Rehire HOPE Services for Downtown Salinas (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 6th 7:34 PM
We March Together, We Stand Together: 2nd Annual Pajaro Valley Pride Festival Tuesday Sep 5th 7:36 PM
Santa Cruz County Cannabis EIR Update and Important Meeting Dates (1 comment) Tuesday Sep 5th 6:32 PM
Recommendations for Action in the MHCAN Crisis (6 comments) Sunday Sep 3rd 6:06 PM
Support Wo/Men's Alliance for Medical Marijuana (WAMM) for City and County License (3 comments) Sunday Sep 3rd 3:56 PM
Roger Grigsby Lashes Out About a "War on Whites" After Closing O'mei Restaurant (6 comments) Wednesday Aug 30th 5:35 PM
Santa Cruz Restaurant O'mei Closes After Indybay Article (5 comments) Tuesday Aug 29th 12:57 PM
Peer Run Behavioral Health Services Make Us All Better Together (2 comments) Saturday Aug 26th 8:52 AMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Analysis: Nearly 1 Million Pounds of Seven Deadly Air Pollutants Released by Texas Refineries During Harvey Floods Friday Sep 1st 9:09 PM
Another Trump disgrace: Racism and white supremacy must never be pardoned Monday Aug 28th 6:09 PM
Private Security patrols for artwork in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday Aug 27th 5:51 PM
Exposing KKK fascist David Duke supporters in Minneapolis, Massachusetts and beyond (3 comments) Saturday Aug 26th 11:58 PM
Arrested for Visual Art and Protest: Total Eclipse Of Our Rights Monday Aug 21st 8:21 PM
Day 3 Illegal Art Protest: Cracking the System? Saturday Aug 19th 10:31 PM
Day 2: Illegal Art Protest Saturday Aug 19th 10:19 PM
Illegal Art Protest: Day 1 Saturday Aug 19th 10:04 PM
Public Display of Art ILLEGAL in Boulder, CO: The ‘Behind Closed Doors’ Investigation Wednesday Aug 16th 7:29 AMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
ICE Raids Cause Minority Women to Live in Fear Saturday Jul 29th 9:12 AM
Local law enforcement and government protect TBSC gang stalkers (1 comment) Tuesday Jul 25th 9:15 PM
Statement from Afrikan/Black Student Alliance on Reclamation of Kerr Hall at UC Santa Cruz Wednesday May 3rd 11:23 AM
Are We Ready for Body-Worn Cameras in Santa Cruz? Sunday Apr 16th 4:12 PM
Earthquake Strikes Wayne National Forest Near Fracking Operations Monday Apr 3rd 5:02 PM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
Final Property for HWY 17 Wildlife Crossing Protected (3 comments) Saturday Mar 4th 3:33 PM
KKK, other hate groups showing up in Bay Area (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 28th 9:51 PM
Cower or Continue? (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 22nd 9:07 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]