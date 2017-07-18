top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Democrats Betray Single-Payer Universal Health Care Coverage, Again
Tue Jul 18 2017 (Updated 07/25/17)
Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer
Democrats Betray Single-Payer Universal Health Care Coverage, Again
Nothing better illustrates the political bankruptcy of the Democratic Party — for all progressive intents and purposes — than California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s announcement on June 26 that he was going to put a “hold” on the single-payer health care bill (SB 562) for the state, effectively killing its passage for at least the year.

The Democratic Party finds itself in a bind in California. They hold the governorship and a supermajority in both houses of the legislature, so they can pass any bill they want. SB 562 had passed the Senate 23-14. Jerry Brown, who had made advocacy of single-payer a centerpiece of his run for President in 1992, saying: “We treat health care not as a commodity to be played with for profit but rather the right of every American citizen when they’re born.”

Today that Governor is, according to Paul Song, co-chair of the Campaign for a Healthy California (CHC), “doing everything he can to make sure this never gets on his desk.” And it won’t. Unfortunately, all the Democrats like Rendon, who “claims to be a personal supporter of single-payer,” will make sure that the governor is not put in the embarrassing position of having to reject what he’s been ostensibly arguing for for twenty-five years, of demonstrating so blatantly what a fraud his, and his party’s, progressive pretensions are.

