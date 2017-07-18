|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Jul 18 2017 (Updated 07/25/17)Democrats Betray Single-Payer Universal Health Care Coverage, Again
Tue Jul 18 2017 (Updated 07/25/17)Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer
Nothing better illustrates the political bankruptcy of the Democratic Party — for all progressive intents and purposes — than California State Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s announcement on June 26 that he was going to put a “hold” on the single-payer health care bill (SB 562) for the state, effectively killing its passage for at least the year.
The Democratic Party finds itself in a bind in California. They hold the governorship and a supermajority in both houses of the legislature, so they can pass any bill they want. SB 562 had passed the Senate 23-14. Jerry Brown, who had made advocacy of single-payer a centerpiece of his run for President in 1992, saying: “We treat health care not as a commodity to be played with for profit but rather the right of every American citizen when they’re born.”
Today that Governor is, according to Paul Song, co-chair of the Campaign for a Healthy California (CHC), “doing everything he can to make sure this never gets on his desk.” And it won’t. Unfortunately, all the Democrats like Rendon, who “claims to be a personal supporter of single-payer,” will make sure that the governor is not put in the embarrassing position of having to reject what he’s been ostensibly arguing for for twenty-five years, of demonstrating so blatantly what a fraud his, and his party’s, progressive pretensions are.
Read More | Release the Bill! Healthcare for All! | Sacramento Rally & Senate Health Cmte Hearing-SB 562's 1st Vote! | California’s Medicare for All Legislation: SB 562 | Film: Now is the Time: Healthcare for Everybody | Screening: "Now is the Time: Healthcare for Everybody"
Related Features: California May Become First State to Tie Traffic Fines to Income Level | California Senate Committee Votes to Eliminate State's Money Bail System
07/18/17 Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | California | Government & Elections06/30/17 An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/30/17 Berkeley Mayor and UC Chancellor Agree to End People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections06/28/17 Police Beat & Arrest Community Members Protesting at Berkeley City Council Meeting Front Page | Police State and Prisons | East Bay | Government & Elections06/26/17 Timeline Documents High Rate of Officer-Involved Killings in Stockton, CA Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley06/22/17 NoCARA Highlights the Local Racists Targeting Anti-Fascists Online and in the Courthouse Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | North Bay / Marin06/20/17 Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair Front Page | California | Government & Elections06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & ElectionsRelated Categories: California | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Front Page
Our Lives on the Line: Rallies for Healthcare (1 comment) Wednesday Jul 26th 8:52 PM
Rallies in the Bay Area and across the nation to save affordable housing (1 comment) Friday Jul 21st 10:13 PM
The Fix Is In: Brown administration approves environmental documents for Delta Tunnels Friday Jul 21st 7:32 PM
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco (1 comment) Sunday Jul 16th 4:03 PM
Farmworker communities from Monterey Bay Area call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide chlorpyrifos Thursday Jul 13th 10:09 AM
California Scheming: Democrats Betray Single-Payer Again Monday Jul 10th 9:06 PM
Jerry Brown Announces Global Climate Action Summit As He Promotes Fracking, Delta Tunnels Saturday Jul 8th 11:56 AM
Projections against Twitter HQ Monday Jul 3rd 7:04 AM
Fishing and Conservation Groups Sue to Block Delta Tunnels Project Friday Jun 30th 2:04 PM
The links between Delta Tunnels and faux "marine protected areas" are deep & alarming Friday Jun 30th 9:47 AMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PM
Release the Bill! Healthcare for All! Friday Jun 30th 7:14 PM
Fire Ecology - a view into the heart of a forest Thursday Jun 29th 4:43 PM
California EPA Becomes First U.S. Agency to Declare That Roundup Causes Cancer Tuesday Jun 27th 11:47 PM
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AM
California’s Attorney General Asks EPA to Ban Brain-Harming Pesticide Wednesday Jun 7th 10:43 AM
Trump Resurrects Controversial Fracking Project Monday May 8th 9:47 PM
San Diego "strike force" still heading to Korea Wednesday Apr 26th 8:01 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]