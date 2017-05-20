|
More
$37.12 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat May 20 2017California May Become First State to Tie Traffic Fines to Income Level
Sat May 20 2017Report Details Racial Bias in California’s Traffic Court System, Bills Address Disparities
From Ferguson to Fresno, millions of individuals and families across the country are being punished for being too poor to pay traffic and infraction tickets for minor violations such as jaywalking or expired registration tags. And the price they most often pay, driver license suspension, releases a cascade of problems that drive them deeper into the clutches of poverty, frequently lead to incarceration, and prevent them from participating in and contributing to their communities.
A new study released by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, Paying More for Being Poor: Bias and Disparity in California’s Traffic Court System, shows that Californians pay some of the highest fines and fees in the country — more than three times the national average for running a red light. The high fines and fees create hardships for many middle-class Californians, but they can be devastating to Californians with lower incomes. And new Bay Area data reveals that African-Americans are four to sixteen times more likely to be booked into county jail on a charge related to inability to pay a citation.
California has the opportunity to create permanent reforms to this inequitable system. In Governor Jerry Brown’s budget, he proposes to put an end to suspending driver licenses just because someone cannot afford to pay. And two bills before the California Legislature (SB 185 and AB 412) would address many of the disparities documented in Paying More for Being Poor.
Read More
06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & Elections05/25/17 Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California05/22/17 Effort Underway to Stop Neo-Nazi Band The Highway Murderers from Performing in San José Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/22/17 Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart Collaborates with ICE, Refuses to Change Policy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/20/17 Report Details Racial Bias in California’s Traffic Court System, Bills Address Disparities Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections05/17/17 Section 8 Vouchers Help The Poor — But Only If Housing Is Available Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | U.S. | Government & Elections05/16/17 As Oakland Holds Public Budget Forums Throughout May, Pressure Grows to Cut Police Funding Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections05/15/17 Young Natives Traveling, Sharing & Seeking Funds for the Resistance as Camps Begin to Grow Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | U.S.Related Categories: California | Central Valley | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
Folsom Hunger Strike: Solidarity Rally Reportback Friday Jun 9th 3:33 PM
Group Files Lawsuit Against DWR Over Oroville Dam Asbestos Records Thursday Jun 8th 12:30 PM
Jerry Brown poses as 'climate leader' while he promotes fracking, Delta Tunnels Saturday Jun 3rd 1:54 PM
The Epic Battle Between Big Oil & the People of California - Photo Essay Friday Jun 2nd 5:34 PM
Nuclear Shutdown News May 2017 Sunday May 28th 4:10 PM
From Memorial Day to Juneteenth ~ Honoring US Colored Troops in the Civil War (1 comment) Sunday May 28th 7:18 AM
Hunger Strike Begins at Old Folsom State Prison (1 comment) Thursday May 25th 11:13 PM
Hunger Strike Set to Begin May 25 at Folsom State Prison Monday May 22nd 11:58 PM
Arrest UC Pres. Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Privatization & Fees (1 comment) Wednesday May 17th 6:46 PM
Commemorate revolutionary resistance and Judi Bari Day Wednesday May 17th 1:08 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AM
California’s Attorney General Asks EPA to Ban Brain-Harming Pesticide Wednesday Jun 7th 10:43 AM
Trump Resurrects Controversial Fracking Project Monday May 8th 9:47 PM
San Diego "strike force" still heading to Korea Wednesday Apr 26th 8:01 PM
San Diego warships leading charge against North Korea Saturday Apr 15th 4:26 PM
Lawsuit Targets Trump's Border Wall, Enforcement Program Wednesday Apr 12th 2:13 PM
Governor Brown’s “Resistance” Fails to Protect California Communities Saturday Apr 8th 5:09 PM
Nuke Shutdown News March 2017 Saturday Apr 1st 4:25 PM
San Quintín Farmworkers Take Demands to Mexico City Monday Mar 27th 2:14 PM
Jornaleros de San Quintín llevan demandas a la Ciudad de México Monday Mar 27th 2:10 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AM
Art of War : Executive Order Saturday Feb 18th 11:06 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]