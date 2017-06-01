|
Thu Jun 1 201780% of Palestinian Detainee Demands Met
Thu Jun 1 2017Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement
The hunger striking Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons suspended their hunger strike on May 27 at dawn, after a 20-hour session of talks between the Israeli Prison Authority and imprisoned legislator Marwan Barghouthi and other senior political prisoners. Issa Qaraqe, the head of the Palestinian Detainees’ Committee, and Qaddoura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, said in a press release that the detainees reached an agreement with the Israeli authorities regarding their demands and officially suspended their strike. “A substantial transformation has been achieved by this strike. This constitutes an important achievement to be built on in the future,” Qaraqe declared.
Issa Qaraqe stated that 80% of the demands of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails have been met by the Israeli authorities. The main demands that have been met by the Israeli authorities in the aftermath of the strike, as published by the Detainees Affairs Commission include: improving telephone communication and visitation rights for prisoners and their family members; improving the conditions of female and minor prisoners; allowing prisoners to receive meals when they are being transferred between prisons; resolving the issue of overcrowding; allowing private external physicians to examine ill prisoners; and providing an ICU ambulance in multiple prisons.
