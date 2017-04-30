top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$37.12 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Day of Rage in Palestine as Mass Hunger Strike Continues
Sun Apr 30 2017 (Updated 05/02/17)
Day of Rage in Palestine as Mass Hunger Strike Continues
Sun Apr 30 2017 (Updated 05/02/17)
West Bank Rises Up in Protest in Solidarity with 1500 Hunger Strikers in Israeli Prisons
Day of Rage in Palestine as Mass Hunger Strike Continues
Ongoing clashes erupted across the occupied West Bank on April 28. Palestinians are calling it the Day of Rage — initially called for by the Fateh movement in support of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners who entered the 12th day of a hunger strike. Israeli forces fired tear-gas bombs, rubber-coated steel bullets and live fire, during the clashes, which broke out following Friday prayers in cities, villages and refugee camps in various districts of the West Bank. Numerous Palestinians were injured.

In and around Bethlehem, thousands of Palestinians held nonviolent processions, expressing their solidarity and support with the hunger striking Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. The previous day, a general strike was declared across the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with the detainees, amidst ongoing protests.

Detainees started their hunger strike on April 17th, which also marks the Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, demanding basic, internationally-guaranteed rights. Demands include access to telephones, family visits, improved medical care, more humane transportation to court hearings, and ending solitary confinement and the practice of holding detainees without charges or trial.

photoDay of Rage: Many Palestinians Injured as Clashes Erupt Across Occupied West Bank | photoThousands March In Bethlehem In Solidarity With Hunger Striking Detainees | audioThis Week in Palestine, April 28, 2017 | photoPalestinian Detainees Continue Hunger Strike For The Twelfth Day
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & Elections05/25/17 Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California05/22/17 Effort Underway to Stop Neo-Nazi Band The Highway Murderers from Performing in San José Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/22/17 Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart Collaborates with ICE, Refuses to Change Policy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/20/17 Report Details Racial Bias in California’s Traffic Court System, Bills Address Disparities Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections05/17/17 Section 8 Vouchers Help The Poor — But Only If Housing Is Available Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | U.S. | Government & Elections05/16/17 As Oakland Holds Public Budget Forums Throughout May, Pressure Grows to Cut Police Funding Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections05/15/17 Young Natives Traveling, Sharing & Seeking Funds for the Resistance as Camps Begin to Grow Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | U.S.
Related Categories: Palestine | International | Police State and Prisons | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Latest News
This Week in Palestine, June 2, 2017 IMEMC Thursday Jun 8th 7:33 PM
Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement IMEMC (1 comment) Tuesday May 30th 7:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, May 26, 2017 IMEMC Tuesday May 30th 10:15 AM
Victory in 40 Days Due to International and Community Support Stop US Aid to Israel Saturday May 27th 6:45 PM
Day 40 Palestinian Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails: Military Embargo on Israel Proposed Stop US Aid to Israel (1 comment) Thursday May 25th 8:58 PM
Eyewitness Report: The Palestinian Liberation Struggle Continues ANSWER Coalition Tuesday May 23rd 2:44 PM
Trump Set to Desecrate Bethlehem Mazin Qumsiyeh (4 comments) Saturday May 20th 9:28 PM
This Week in Palestine, May 19, 2017 IMEMC (1 comment) Friday May 19th 11:41 PM
Israel Cuts Water Supply to Jordan Valley Village IMEMC Monday May 15th 6:44 PM
This Week in Palestine, May 5, 2017 IMEMC Sunday May 7th 9:17 PM
Protest Celebrate [Apartheid] Israel event Sac Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights Monday May 1st 1:18 PM
Thousands March In Bethlehem In Solidarity With Hunger Striking Detainees IMEMC Saturday Apr 29th 9:40 PM
Palestinian Detainees Continue Hunger Strike For The Twelfth Day IMEMC (1 comment) Saturday Apr 29th 12:01 AM
Day of Rage: Many Palestinians Injured as Clashes Erupt Across Occupied West Bank IMEMC (1 comment) Friday Apr 28th 11:32 PM
More News...
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code