Ongoing clashes erupted across the occupied West Bank on April 28. Palestinians are calling it the Day of Rage — initially called for by the Fateh movement in support of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners who entered the 12th day of a hunger strike. Israeli forces fired tear-gas bombs, rubber-coated steel bullets and live fire, during the clashes, which broke out following Friday prayers in cities, villages and refugee camps in various districts of the West Bank. Numerous Palestinians were injured.In and around Bethlehem, thousands of Palestinians held nonviolent processions, expressing their solidarity and support with the hunger striking Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons. The previous day, a general strike was declared across the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with the detainees, amidst ongoing protests.Detainees started their hunger strike on April 17th, which also marks the Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, demanding basic, internationally-guaranteed rights. Demands include access to telephones, family visits, improved medical care, more humane transportation to court hearings, and ending solitary confinement and the practice of holding detainees without charges or trial.