Thu May 25 2017 (Updated 05/29/17)Hunger Strike Begins at Folsom State Prison
Thu May 25 2017 (Updated 05/29/17)Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike
The men at Old Folsom State Prison in the ASU and Ad-Seg will begin a hunger strike on May 25 due to ongoing issues with the conditions of confinement that violate the Eighth Amendment. All the prisoners held in Folsom’s ASU and Ad-Seg are without food bowls, therefore having to eat out of ziplock bags. They have no cups, needing to drink water from an old milk carton. They have no TVs, no property at all. The mail is sometimes withheld for no reason — up to a month for some prisoners, for others even longer.
They’ve exhausted the 602 process, reached out to the ombudsman, who has yet to interview a prisoner regarding these ongoing problems that seem to get worse. They’ve reached out to the PIO (Public Information Officer) at the prison and have gotten nowhere. All they’re asking for is to be given day-to-day necessities. So, in order to have their voices heard, they feel they have no choice but to hunger strike.
