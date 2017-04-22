|
Sat Apr 22 2017 (Updated 04/23/17)Calling Out the CHP for Hit and Run Murder
Sat Apr 22 2017 (Updated 04/23/17)Demanding Justice for the Police Murder of Diallo Neal
On October 10, 2005, Diallo Neal was murdered when a California Highway Patrol (CHP) motorcycle officer struck the rear end of Diallo's motorcycle, launching Diallo into a bus stop, pole, and concrete bench. It happened on MacArthur Boulevard, near the Coolidge Street intersection in Oakland, and CHP fled the scene. For years, his mother, Gilda Baker was living with the assumption that he had died in an accident, because the police had lied about the incident. However, after finding out that several accounts of eyewitnesses and investigation documents did not match the official police report, she set out to uncover the real circumstances surrounding her son's death. Since then, Ms. Baker has been on an 11-year journey to find answers and obtain justice in her son's death, while uncovering a long trail of lies, conspiracies and cover-ups.
The Oakland Police Department and CHP maintain that Diallo was solely responsible for his accident, even though all of the witnesses interviewed indicated that there was a second motorcycle. Though the police denied involvement, the fact remains that this was a fatal hit-and-run. OPD should have conducted a homicide investigation, however such an investigation never took place.
On April 22, Ms. Baker and supportive community members rallied at Oakland City Hall calling for an investigation to take place and demanding justice for Diallo. Together We Stand, whose mission is to dismantle racism, discrimination and police brutality through education, advocacy and legislation, is working collaboratively with Open Circle to assist Diallo's family in their struggle to attain justice. For too many years, the family has had to live with the ultimate loss without any closure because of the cover-up perpetrated by the CHP and OPD.
Calling out the CHP for Hit and Run Murder! | Interview with Gilda Baker - CHP Murdered Her Son, Diallo Neal | Justice for Diallo Neal Rally
Related Feature: CHP and OPD Conspired to Cover Up Hit-and-Run Murder of Diallo Neal
