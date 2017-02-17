On February 16, Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell announced his office will not file charges against Erik Bailey, the Santa Cruz Police Department officer who shot and killed 32-year-old Sean Smith-Arlt on October 16, 2016. SCPD Officers Erik Bailey and Adam Baker were the first officers to be dispatched to a house on Chase Street that evening after residents called to report a disturbance at the home. When police arrived they say they confronted Sean, who was advancing towards them with a gardening rake. Within 20 seconds they deemed him a threat and opened fire on him. Sean was experiencing mental health issues at the time of his killing.Also arriving at the scene were Sgt. Bill Clayton and Ofc. Denise Cockrum, both of the Santa Cruz Police Department. The four officers say they tried to tase Sean, but that the technology didn't work. Sean never made physical contact with the officers or anyone in the house.Erik Bailey was sworn in as an officer by Santa Cruz Chief of Police Kevin Vogel on May 1, 2015, and he also serves in the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a radio operator. Erik Bailey's father, Mark Bailey, was a 26-year veteran of the Santa Cruz Police Department himself, and his son was assigned his same badge number of #146 to use. Adam Baker was also sworn in as an officer with the department on May 1, 2015. He the son of SCPD Sgt. Butch Baker, who was killed on duty in 2013.