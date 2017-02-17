|
Fri Feb 17 2017SCPD Officer Erik Bailey Named as Killer of Sean Smith-Arlt
Fri Feb 17 2017Santa Cruz DA Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Killed Man Holding Garden Rake
On February 16, Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell announced his office will not file charges against Erik Bailey, the Santa Cruz Police Department officer who shot and killed 32-year-old Sean Smith-Arlt on October 16, 2016. SCPD Officers Erik Bailey and Adam Baker were the first officers to be dispatched to a house on Chase Street that evening after residents called to report a disturbance at the home. When police arrived they say they confronted Sean, who was advancing towards them with a gardening rake. Within 20 seconds they deemed him a threat and opened fire on him. Sean was experiencing mental health issues at the time of his killing.
Also arriving at the scene were Sgt. Bill Clayton and Ofc. Denise Cockrum, both of the Santa Cruz Police Department. The four officers say they tried to tase Sean, but that the technology didn't work. Sean never made physical contact with the officers or anyone in the house.
Erik Bailey was sworn in as an officer by Santa Cruz Chief of Police Kevin Vogel on May 1, 2015, and he also serves in the United States Marine Corps Reserve as a radio operator. Erik Bailey's father, Mark Bailey, was a 26-year veteran of the Santa Cruz Police Department himself, and his son was assigned his same badge number of #146 to use. Adam Baker was also sworn in as an officer with the department on May 1, 2015. He the son of SCPD Sgt. Butch Baker, who was killed on duty in 2013.
Read More: SCPD officer Erik Bailey named as killer of Sean Arlt; DA won't press charges
Related Features: Community Responds to SCPD Killing of Sean Smith-Arlt | SCPD Shoots and Kills Sean Smith-Arlt on West Side
Community Support for Black Lives Matter in Capitola (1 comment) Saturday Feb 18th 3:31 PM
Municipal Ordinance Provides Force of Law Protection For Immigrants (1 comment) Friday Feb 17th 11:25 AM
SCPD officer Erik Bailey named as killer of Sean Arlt; DA won't press charges (2 comments) Thursday Feb 16th 3:30 PM
Raids on Santa Cruz Immigrant Communities Cause Severe Damage (2 comments) Thursday Feb 16th 1:51 AM
Highly Militarized ICE Raids on California's Central Coast (3 comments) Wednesday Feb 15th 5:56 PM
Día Sin Inmigrantes! Wednesday Feb 15th 3:46 PM
California Shrugs Off Deadline for Shutting Down Illegal Oil Industry Injections (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 15th 2:44 PM
Valentine's Day for Freedom SleepOut #84 (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 14th 12:37 AM
Santa Cruz Stands Up Against Muslim Ban Monday Feb 13th 10:35 AMMore Local News...
Cook Inlet Gas Pipeline Leak Shows Risks of Offshore Drilling Wednesday Feb 15th 5:44 PM
Human slaughterhouse: Mass hangings and extermination at Saydnaya prison, Syria Tuesday Feb 7th 1:36 PM
Trump’s Border Wall Will Harm People, Halt Recovery of Jaguars, Other Wildlife (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 31st 4:37 PM
Trump Orders Massive Rollback of Environmental Protections Monday Jan 30th 6:48 PM
100 Days of Resistance Sunday Jan 29th 11:41 PM
Trump Puts Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table Tuesday Jan 24th 4:13 PM
On Final Day, Obama Administration Phases out Lead Ammo From National Wildlife Refuges Monday Jan 23rd 7:03 PM
AWI Applauds USDA for Improving Welfare of Animals under Certified Organic Label Monday Jan 23rd 12:58 PM
Public Interest Groups, Farmers File Lawsuit Challenging Monsanto's Toxic Pesticides Monday Jan 23rd 12:53 PMMore Global News...
EPA Report Confirms Threat Posed By Fracking Monday Dec 19th 6:47 PM
Hwy 17 Wildlife Tunnel in Sight: Land Trust Completes Funding for Land Protection Monday Dec 19th 6:20 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Offer Accepted! Muckrock Offers To Check For Local Police Surveillance Of Social Media Tuesday Oct 25th 8:05 PM
CA Transportation Commission Commits $3.1 Million for Land Trust’s Hwy 17 Wildlife Crossing Friday Oct 21st 9:35 PM
Fracking and measure Z Friday Oct 21st 11:05 AM
CA Coastal National Monument Expansion: One Step Closer to Reality Thursday Sep 29th 8:20 PM
Leaders host public meeting on expanding the coastal national monument Tuesday Sep 27th 5:42 PM
Leaving Edward Snowden in limbo will be a stain on President Obama’s legacy (1 comment) Saturday Sep 17th 6:07 PMOpen Newswire...
