Hasta Muerte has exceeded their fundraising goal.Hasta Muerte Coffee is the collective vision of a few Latinx comrades to open a coffee shop where community, good coffee, and social justice work come together in the Fruitvale neighborhood. Hasta Muerte intends to create an environment for stable and equitable jobs in a warm environment, where profits are shared between worker-owners. It will be a multi-use space that offers resources for the increasing number of families facing displacement in Oakland and a gathering spot for communities who will be under threat by the Trump regime in coming years.Fundraising efforts have gone well so far, but Hasta Muerte still needs help to reach its goal of $35,000 this week. The collective asks for those who support their goal to donate and spread the word.