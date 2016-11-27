From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism Latinx Worker Coop Coffee Shop in Oakland Seeking Support by Hasta Muerte Coffee

Sunday Nov 27th, 2016 12:01 PM Hasta Muerte Coffee is the collective vision of a few Latinx homies to open up a coffee shop where vibrant community, good coffee and social justice work meet in the Fruitvale neighborhood. We are calling out for support in the final days of a KICKSTARTER campaign to make our vision a reality! Watch our 3 min video below.





original image (5389x3799)

Oakland, CA

Coffee X Community X Solidarity



What we’re trying to build:

* Stable and equitable jobs in a warm environment, where profits are shared between worker-owners. A place where we (finally!) dictate the terms of work for ourselves



* A multi-use space that offers targeted resources for the increasing number of families facing displacement. it can also be a gathering space for all of our communities that will be under threat by the trump regime in coming years



We only have a few days left to make our goal! please kick down funds if you can, or spread the word to folks that would be excited about this type of project!



See the Kickstarter

http://kck.st/2dNyJeX



Also find us on FB and IG to stay updated on the project! HASTA MUERTE COFFEEOakland, CACoffee X Community X SolidarityWhat we’re trying to build:* Stable and equitable jobs in a warm environment, where profits are shared between worker-owners. A place where we (finally!) dictate the terms of work for ourselves* A multi-use space that offers targeted resources for the increasing number of families facing displacement. it can also be a gathering space for all of our communities that will be under threat by the trump regime in coming yearsWe only have a few days left to make our goal! please kick down funds if you can, or spread the word to folks that would be excited about this type of project!See the KickstarterAlso find us on FB and IG to stay updated on the project! http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com



Download Video (15.2mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/28/hastamuerte.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/28/hastamuerte.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/28/hastamuerte.mp4" title="download video: hastamuerte.mp4"><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/28/hastamuerte.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (15.2mb)</video>

Download Video (15.2mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: (video: 3 minutes)

http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com

original image (4027x3758) http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com

original image (6000x4000) http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com