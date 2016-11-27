top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Latinx Worker Coop Coffee Shop in Oakland Seeking Support
by Hasta Muerte Coffee
Sunday Nov 27th, 2016 12:01 PM
Hasta Muerte Coffee is the collective vision of a few Latinx homies to open up a coffee shop where vibrant community, good coffee and social justice work meet in the Fruitvale neighborhood. We are calling out for support in the final days of a KICKSTARTER campaign to make our vision a reality! Watch our 3 min video below.

sm_building.jpg
original image (5389x3799)
HASTA MUERTE COFFEE
Oakland, CA
Coffee X Community X Solidarity

What we’re trying to build:
* Stable and equitable jobs in a warm environment, where profits are shared between worker-owners. A place where we (finally!) dictate the terms of work for ourselves

* A multi-use space that offers targeted resources for the increasing number of families facing displacement. it can also be a gathering space for all of our communities that will be under threat by the trump regime in coming years

We only have a few days left to make our goal! please kick down funds if you can, or spread the word to folks that would be excited about this type of project!

See the Kickstarter
http://kck.st/2dNyJeX

Also find us on FB and IG to stay updated on the project!
http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com
§Introduction to Hasta Muerte (video)
by Hasta Muerte Coffee Sunday Nov 27th, 2016 12:01 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (15.2mb)
(video: 3 minutes)
http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com
§In the Fruitvale neighborhood
by Hasta Muerte Coffee Sunday Nov 27th, 2016 12:01 PM
sm_tote.jpg
original image (4027x3758)
http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com
§Good coffee and social justice
by Hasta Muerte Coffee Monday Nov 28th, 2016 8:15 AM
sm_goodcoffee.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
http://www.hastamuertecoffee.com
Project Funded with 2 Days to Spare!mocha loverThursday Dec 1st, 2016 9:12 AM
