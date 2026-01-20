Update: 1/22/26: Some Metal Dude reports that "Sinister Sounds and Neck Of The Woods have taken action and removed Bezaliel from the show. None of the other bands have any issues."

Some Metal Dude reports that, "On January 24, there will be a black metal show at Neck Of The Woods featuring Bezaliel, an 'occult black metal' band that may not seem like Nazis on the surface, but they still have acted in an extremely problematic way. The drummer of Bezaliel, who goes by Lord Mephisto, also plays in another black metal band Cardinal, who has a member, Donovan Daly, who is literally famous in the scene for saying the N word. In addition, Lord Mephisto is also in a pornogrind band called Fetus Fucker, which has song lyrics glamorizing pedophilia. The Venn diagram of Nazis and pedos is a circle.

"It should be known that many bands who don't claim to be Nazis but are problematic tend to drop dog whistles, such as the aforementioned iron crosses and them using Satanic Warmaster as a music bed for an Instagram post. Mamzer Records, which was founded by Lord Mephisto and who house Bezaliel, Cardinal, and other edgelords claim to specialize in 'occult black metal', which may or may not be a fascist dogwhistle, and also claim to worship at the Cult of Erebus (a strange rabbit hole involving Nazis in Antarctica)."

Read More