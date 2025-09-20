From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Sep 20 2025People of Oakland Demand an Arms Embargo
Research Uncovers Oakland Airport's Role in Transporting Military Cargo to Israel
On September 18, a press conference and march were held at Oakland Airport Terminal 1 as part of the first convening of the Oakland People’s Arms Embargo campaign. Recent research has uncovered the airport's role in transporting military cargo to Israel. Since January 2025, at least 280 shipments have left the Oakland Airport destined for Israel's military, which included bomb release units and surveillance systems for F-35 jets.
Oakland People's Arms Embargo was initiated by Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Arab Resource and Organizing Center Action (AROC Action), and the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN). On August 28, research compiled by Palestinian Youth Movement was released in the form of a report titled Exposing Oakland Airport's Military Cargo Shipments to Israel. Additionally, the groups are circulating a petition addressed to the Oakland City Council, Oakland Mayor, and Oakland Port Authority, demanding that the military shipments stop.
Oakland People’s Arms Embargo writes: "The frequency of these shipments positions Oakland airport as one of few U.S. airports consistently supplying Israel’s Nevatim airbase with killer cargo. While Oakland was one of the first cities to call for a ceasefire in 2023, its airport has been exploited as a central channel for shipments to the Israeli military. The supply chain for genocide depends on Oakland. AND The people of Palestine depend on Oakland to end Israeli war-making and genocide."
Oaklanders Demand Their Airport Stop Arms Shipments to Israel | Sign the Petition: OAKLAND, Stop Military Shipments to Israel NOW! | Oakland Press Conference: The People Demand an Arms Embargo!
