Oaklanders Demand Their Airport Stop Arms Shipments to Israel
Civilian airport exposed as complicit in Israel's war crimes and local people don't like it
(Oakland Airport, Sept. 18) - Oakland's complicity in enabling Israel's genocide war has been exposed. See Oaklandside and KQED.
As Bay Area organizations including the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Arab Resource and Organizing Center Action, and the US Palestinian Community Network, seek to halt all shipments of military cargo from Oakland to Israel, protests are ramping up.
A press conference and march were held right next to Oakland Airport Terminal No, 1.
Arms Embargo Now (check out the "Read the Report" link on this site for lots of good information) is circulating a petition to City Government petition demanding that these shipments stop.
See all high resolution photos here.
