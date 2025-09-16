Oakland Press Conference: The People Demand an Arms Embargo!

Thursday, September 18, 2025

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Press Conference

Oakland People’s Arms Embargo

Oakland International Airport, 1 Airport Dr, Oakland

After the the Oakland Airport was exposed for transporting at least 280 military cargo to Israel, we must take action to address this killer cargo flowing through our city. Join us for a press conference to learn more about how we’re bringing the Oakland People’s Arms Embargo campaign to the people.



*Will be live streamed on Instagram at @oaklandarmsembargo



We demand that the city of Oakland follow the lead of the people and end the military cargo shipments going through our civilian airport. Get killer cargo out of OAK! OAKLAND ARMS EMBARGO NOW!





Background



The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Arab Resource and Organizing Center Action (AROC Action), and the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) have partnered together to call for an end to all shipments of military cargo from ports of Oakland to Israel and to demand an Oakland Arms Embargo on Israel.



Breaking research has uncovered Oakland's hidden and central role in transporting military cargo to the Israeli military. Shipments have been sent from Oakland to Israel multiple times per week, almost every single week this year. The fact that shipments of F-35 fighter jet components are flowing through the Oakland airport to the Israeli military has been concealed from the people of Oakland, our workers, our city officials, our families, and our educators. Together, we are launching a broad based coalition to demand an end to Oakland’s participation in genocide.



Since January 2025 at least 280 military cargo shipments have left the Oakland airport destined for Israel. At the same airport where our community members pick up and send off loved ones, bomb release units and surveillance systems for the lethal F-35 jet are being loaded and transported to the Nevatim airbase. This is the airbase where the Israeli F-35 fleet is maintained and repaired to continuously drop bombs on the people of Gaza.



The frequency of these shipments positions Oakland airport as one of few US airports consistently supplying Israel’s Nevatim airbase with killer cargo.



While Oakland was one of the first cities to call for a ceasefire in 2023, its airport has been exploited as a central channel for shipments to the Israeli military.



The supply chain for genocide depends on Oakland. AND The people of Palestine depend on Oakland to end Israeli war-making and genocide.