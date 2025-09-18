From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mon Sep 8 2025 (Updated 09/18/25)Stanford Hospital Staff Protest Admin's Complicity with ICE
East Palo Alto Mother Held Under ICE Armed Guard at Hospital Denied Access to Lawyer, Family
On August 25, 47-year-old Aleyda Rodriguez was grabbed by ICE agents in East Palo Alto as she, her husband, and their child were leaving to go to work and school. She fainted when agents pulled her out of her car and carried her away. The brutalized victim was brought to Stanford Hospital, kept under watch of armed guards, and five days later discharged to DHS while in a catatonic state. Shortly after, hospital workers and community members staged a protest organized by Stanford Healthcare Workers for Palestine.
While family was initially able to visit Aleyda in the emergency department, they were quickly told they had to leave. Communication after that was no longer allowed, and armed federal agents appeared outside the victim's hospital room door. At times there were as many as 8 or 9 agents in the patient's room, reported her primary care physician Dr. Yusra Hussain at the rally. Dr. Hussain, who would normally have hospital privileges to visit her patient, explained at the rally that she was harassed by agents who even questioned her credentials.
Daily community vigils were coordinated by activist group The Wolves with members of the Raging Grannies. Aleyda's family often visited the demonstrations and encouraged the singing of the co-organizers original songs calling out Stanford asking "where is your humanity?" Stanford Healthcare Workers for Palestine, who led the demonstration on September 2, are demanding that hospital administration hold a town hall by September 23. They say that if they do not organizers will hold their own public forum.
