ICE at Stanford Hospital Now by Resister

ICE goons are masked and guarding hospital doors.

ICE is at Stanford hospital in Palo Alto after bringing in a victim to emergency room on Monday. They grabbed up an East Palo Alto mother in her 40's as she was trying to get to work. Videos on social media show a vicious interaction and the woman screaming.



A vigil was held last night outside the hospital with the ok of the family and their lawyer. Earlier at 5pm The Wolves activist group led emergency protest in nearby Redwood City.



The goons are masked and guarding hospital doors. People are gathering in quiet protest at the hospital now. Rapid Response Network of both Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties are handling and politicians have been urged to get involved.