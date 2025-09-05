top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services Immigrant Rights Legal Support Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Stanford Hospital Staff Protest Administration's Complicity with ICE

by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
On August 25, 47-year-old Aleyda Rodriguez was arrested by ICE agents in East Palo Alto and subsequently brought to Stanford Hospital after losing consciousness after being pulled out of her car as she, her husband, and their child were leaving to go to work and school. The brutalized victim was brought into the hospital, kept under watch of armed guards and 5 days later discharged to DHS while in a catatonic state.
On August 25, 47-year-old Aleyda Rodriguez was arrested by ICE agents in East Palo Alto and subsequently brought to Stanford Hospital aft...
original image (1904x1432)
Members of Stanford Hospital staff and more than 100 community members protested at a demonstration in Palo Alto on September 2nd. They called out the hospital administration for discharging East Palo Alto resident Aleyda Rodriguez to DHS before she was healthy, denying her visitation rights, and failing to inform the family of her release, amongst other things.

While family was initially able to visit Aleyda in the emergency department, they were quickly told they had to leave. Communication after that was no longer allowed, and armed federal agents appeared outside the victim's hospital room door. At times there were as many as 8 or 9 agents in the patient's room, reported her primary care physician Dr. Yusra Hussain at the rally. Dr. Hussain, who would normally have hospital privileges to visit her patient, was harassed by agents who even questioned her credentials, she said.

On August 29, Rodriguez was whisked away to an ICE detention facility in Bakersfield without family notification and while she was in a catatonic state, barely able to respond to questions by squeezing a hand. The doctor who allowed her release reportedly said, "I did nothing to jeopardize my license," when asked why this happened.

For 6 days Aug 25 through 30, community members gathered outside the hospital in protest showing up at different times each day, successfully getting the jump on hospital security and communications teams and refusing to disperse. No one was given permission to enter the hospital to check on the situation, and not even flower delivery allowed said a member of Rapid Response Network Santa Clara County. Daily community vigils were coordinated by activist group The Wolves with members of the Raging Grannies. Aleyda's family often visited the demonstrations and encouraged the singing of the co-organizers original songs calling out Stanford asking "where is your humanity?".

Stanford Healthcare Workers for Palestine who led the Sept 2nd demonstration are demanding that hospital administration hold a town hall by September 23. They say that if they do not organizers will hold their own public forum.

Rodriguez’s family, hospital workers, and local advocates demand the following of Stanford Hospital:
Visitation rights and legal access for patients
Accessible and private communication for patients
No ICE agents in patient care areas
No discharge of patients without a sound and ethical plan for continuation of care
Notification of family prior to discharge
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§Outside Stanford Hospital Sept 2
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_indyice2.jpg
original image (1970x1444)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§Gathering to rally Sept 2
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_indyice3.jpg
original image (1094x1460)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§protest sign
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_indyicebestsign.jpg
original image (750x995)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§messages
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_iceindybestblur.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§Victim's father spoke at Sept 2 rally
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_iceindydad.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§Community members painted signs and passed out song lyrics ahead of rally
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_indyicembwa.jpg
original image (750x997)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§Representative of the NAACP spoke
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_naacpnicolechuwang.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§Many upside down flags
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_iceindyflag.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
§At a rally while victim was still in hospital...
by ICE Out of Hospitals Now
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 6:45AM
sm_screenshot_2025-09-05_at_6.30.00_am.jpg
original image (1222x1340)
Community activists stood in front of the hospital letting people know that ICE was present. In the background the hospital gift shop can be seen.
https://www.instagram.com/hcw4palestinebay...
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Denied legal representation
Commenting
Fri, Sep 5, 2025 7:13AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code