On the night of December 8, Maersk's Emeryville office was vandalized "because they are merchants of death." In a communique published by "Some ordinary autonomous queers" they explain that Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics conglomerate, ships "military cargo for the Zionist entity to use in their genocide of Palestinians. This includes parts for the F-35 jets bombing Gaza right now. We did this autonomously, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance."

"Workers like us have no military to defend our interests or stop this genocide. This is because the merchants of death, like Maersk and United Healthcare, control the state. They grow rich on our taxes and suffering, while we fight to pay for basic needs. Every bomb dropped makes them richer, and us poorer. If the government will not stop arming Israel, then regular working people will."

