Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Labor & Workers Front Page
Maersk Ships Genocide: Communique Against Maersk Emeryville
Thu Dec 19 2024 (Updated 12/21/24)
Shipping Genocide: Communique Against Maersk Emeryville
Maersk Office in Emeryville Vandalized for Genocide of Palestinians
Maersk Ships Genocide: Communique Against Maersk Emeryville

On the night of December 8, Maersk's Emeryville office was vandalized "because they are merchants of death." In a communique published by "Some ordinary autonomous queers" they explain that Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics conglomerate, ships "military cargo for the Zionist entity to use in their genocide of Palestinians. This includes parts for the F-35 jets bombing Gaza right now. We did this autonomously, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance."

"Workers like us have no military to defend our interests or stop this genocide. This is because the merchants of death, like Maersk and United Healthcare, control the state. They grow rich on our taxes and suffering, while we fight to pay for basic needs. Every bomb dropped makes them richer, and us poorer. If the government will not stop arming Israel, then regular working people will."

video Read the Full Communique

2025-01-01 Photography From Gaza By Journalist Ahmed Younis Front Page | Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | Arts + Action | East Bay | Palestine2024-12-31 Launched 25 Years Ago, Riseup.net Continues Providing Vital Infrastructure Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International2024-12-30 After Quick "Hiatus" Editors of IGD Continue Publishing Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-24 A Shifting Landscape for Autonomous Anti-Capitalist Media Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S.2024-12-23 Daniel Andreas San Diego Wanted for Questioning in Bay Area Bombings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | East Bay | U.S. | International | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 If Passed, Measure J Will Ban "Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations" Front Page | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Activists Stand in Solidarity with Horses Who Lost Their Lives at Race Track East Bay | Animal Liberation2024-06-11 Two Years After Shireen Abu Akleh Was Killed, There Still Is No Justice Anti-War | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | International2024-06-11 Crisis Team Provides Students with Non-Police Response to Mental Health Crises Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-06-11 Only a Couple of Thousand Adult Leatherback Turtles Remain in the Pacific Ocean Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2024-05-25 Demonstrators Denounce Tech Giant's Contracts with Israeli Military Anti-War | Peninsula | U.S. | International
