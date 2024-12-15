Action Communique against Maersk Emeryville by Some ordinary autonomous queers

Video and communique linked below - The night of December 8th, we attacked Maersk's Emeryville office because they are merchants of death.

They ship military cargo for the Zionist entity to use in their genocide of Palestinians. This includes parts for the F-35 jets bombing Gaza right now. We did this autonomously, in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.